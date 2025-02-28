Texas Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond Guarantees He'll Break Xavier Worthy's Record
Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy made history at last year's NFL Scouting Combine, running the fastest 40-yard dash ever at the event at 4.21 seconds.
Now, another Longhorns wideout has made it his mission to break that record.
On Friday morning, Longhorns receiver Isaiah Bond confidently told reporters that he plans on surpassing Worthy's record, even aiming to get under 4.2 seconds.
"I'm going to break the record tomorrow, for sure," Bond said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "I anticipate running 4.20 or possibly, if I'm feeling great, I might run a 4.1."
Bond, who transferred to Texas last year after two years at Alabama, said he has been training hard leading up to the combine, with his best clocking in at 4.23 seconds. That would tie him for the third-best time in the history of the combine, but that's not enough for him.
"I've been running my whole life," Bond said. "I've been one of the fastest my whole life, so I'm going to go out there, and when practice meets preparation, greatness is achieved. So I'm just going to trust my training and put on a show."
Injuries unfortunately bogged Bond down during his lone season at Texas, as he missed three games, including the first two rounds of the College Football Playoff. He finished the year with 34 receptions for 540 yards and five touchdowns (plus one more on the ground).
Bond is currently the No. 10 receiver on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s rankings, though if he runs like he believes he can, perhaps he could shoot up the board. He clocked in at 22 miles per hour in a game against UTSA on Sept. 14, so he definitely has the speed.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Andrew Mukuba Sends Clear Message at NFL Combine
MORE: What Does Duane Akina Bring Back to Texas Longhorns?
MORE: Texas Longhorns Legend Michael Huff Welcomes Back Coach Duane Akina
MORE: Surprising Report About Quinn Ewers Injury Comes to Light
MORE: Texas Longhorns Land Official Visit with Next 'Brock Bowers?'