Texas Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond Guarantees He'll Break Xavier Worthy's Record

Could another Texas Longhorns wideout break the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Scouting Combine?

Nov 9, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7) runs for yardage after making a catch during the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
/ Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy made history at last year's NFL Scouting Combine, running the fastest 40-yard dash ever at the event at 4.21 seconds.

Now, another Longhorns wideout has made it his mission to break that record.

On Friday morning, Longhorns receiver Isaiah Bond confidently told reporters that he plans on surpassing Worthy's record, even aiming to get under 4.2 seconds.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond makes a catch against the Georgia Bulldgos.
Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7) makes a catch past Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"I'm going to break the record tomorrow, for sure," Bond said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "I anticipate running 4.20 or possibly, if I'm feeling great, I might run a 4.1."

Bond, who transferred to Texas last year after two years at Alabama, said he has been training hard leading up to the combine, with his best clocking in at 4.23 seconds. That would tie him for the third-best time in the history of the combine, but that's not enough for him.

"I've been running my whole life," Bond said. "I've been one of the fastest my whole life, so I'm going to go out there, and when practice meets preparation, greatness is achieved. So I'm just going to trust my training and put on a show."

Injuries unfortunately bogged Bond down during his lone season at Texas, as he missed three games, including the first two rounds of the College Football Playoff. He finished the year with 34 receptions for 540 yards and five touchdowns (plus one more on the ground).

Bond is currently the No. 10 receiver on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s rankings, though if he runs like he believes he can, perhaps he could shoot up the board. He clocked in at 22 miles per hour in a game against UTSA on Sept. 14, so he definitely has the speed.

