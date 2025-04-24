Ex Texas Longhorns WR Johntay Cook Visiting Heated SEC Rival
Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook entered the transfer portal for the second time earlier this month, hoping to find a new home and get his career back on track.
Now, he is visiting one of his former team's most heated rivals.
According to reports from 247Sports recruiting insider Mike Roach, Cook is set to take a visit to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday, following trips to Syracuse and Arizona State.
The rivalry between the Longhorns and Razorbacks dates all the way back to 1894, with Texas leading the series 57-23. The Razorbacks have won five of the last eight matchups dating back to 1991, with the Longhorns winning in Fayetteville last year 20-10.
A five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, Cook had just eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns this season. He had three catches for 35 yards and two scores in the win over UTSA on Sept. 14.
Cook ranked as the No. 31 player in the nation, No. 3 wide receiver and No. 5 player in the state of Texas for his class. As a transfer, he ranks as the No. 44 player available in the portal and the No. 14 wide receiver.
He ended his Longhorns career with just 16 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons.
Cook then joined Washington, before being dismissed from the team for undisclosed reasons.
After his dismissal from the Huskies, Cook has also had multiple run-ins with the law and was arrested on two separate occasions within 10 days. The first came after he was arrested on charges of interfering with public duties and theft of property of greater than $100 on February 4. In just 10 days later, he was arrested on charges of marijuana possession by the Pottsboro Police Department on Thursday in North Texas.
Now he visits Fayetteville, hoping for a fresh start - and potentially getting another shot at his former team.