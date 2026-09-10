Why Texas WR Ryan Wingo Could be the X-Factor Against Ohio State

The Texas Longhorns have plenty of stars who could win them their rematch against Ohio State.

Arch Manning will have a chance to avenge what’s arguably his worst start since becoming the Longhorns QB1. Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown will have the opportunity to officially make their marks as Longhorns running backs. And Cam Coleman will command plenty of attention from a Buckeyes secondary trying to contain him.

But amid all this star-studded talent, one player could easily be the deciding factor in Saturday’s grand finale.

Why Ryan Wingo is The X-Factor

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia built one of the best defenses in college football last season, but his success didn't come from consistently leaving his cornerbacks on islands.

Throughout the Buckeyes’ historic defensive run, they played zone coverage on approximately 72% of their defensive snaps last season, leaning heavily on Cover 2 and Cover 3 concepts, according to MatchQuarters.

For Ryan Wingo, that might be exactly what he wants.

Last season, Wingo averaged just 1.17 yards per route run against man coverage. Against zone, that number skyrocketed to 3.00 yards per route run.

And now, unlike last season, Ohio State has another problem to worry about.

Coleman's combination of size and athleticism makes him difficult to handle without devoting additional attention to his side of the field. But with Wingo lining up alongside him, that attention can create opportunities elsewhere.

Texas Fans Have Already Seen This at Work

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas State got an early look at just how difficult that combination can be.

“There were so many ways we felt like we had to move (Wingo) around to create opportunities for him,” Sarkisian said following the game against Texas State. “With (Coleman) on the other side and the attention that he garners, it allows Ryan for a few more one-on-one opportunities.”

Coleman caught just three passes in his Texas debut, turning them into 70 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Wingo repeatedly found openings elsewhere, finishing with seven receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.

It was an early example of the defensive dilemma Texas hopes its new-look receiving corps can force upon opposing defenses all season.

But it won't be nearly as easy against Ohio State.

Patricia coordinated the nation's best passing defense last season, allowing just 129.7 passing yards per game. His ability to disguise coverages and change the picture for opposing quarterbacks was a major reason Ohio State held Texas to seven points in last season's meeting.

The Buckeyes aren't going to completely overhaul a defense that dominated college football last season just because of one receiver. But Patricia also can't allow Wingo to consistently settle into openings in the Buckeyes' zones, especially if additional attention is being directed toward Coleman.

Coleman may be the receiver Ohio State enters Saturday most worried about stopping.

Wingo could be the one who makes the Buckeyes pay for it.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Xand Instagram for the latest news.