The Texas Longhorns have arrived at one of the weeks of the season that is always circled at the beginning of the year.

The Longhorns take a major wave of momentum after blowing out the Arkansas Razorbacks, into the final week of the regular season carrying a five-game winning streak and will likely be ranked a Top 4 team in the latest College Football Playoff rankings set to be announced on Tuesday.

Texas gets set to do battle against one of its bitter rivals in the Lone Star Showdown, taking on the Texas A&M Aggies. The Longhorns look to make it three wins in a row over the Aggies since the rivalry's renewal when they head to College Station on Friday.

Texas A&M Winces into Lone Star Showdown

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This time last year, the Aggies were over the Moon, head coach Mike Elko had his team rolling with an undefeated 11-0 record, ranked third in the country, and poised to enter the College Football Playoff as one of the top seeds.

However, this year, the Aggies are far from that, as Elko and the Aggies head into rivalry week this time around, sitting with a 4-7 overall record and a poor 1-7 record in conference play. And the one SEC win the Aggies do have has come against the same team the Longhorns hung 45 points on in Arkansas.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Aggies began the season ranked No. 8 in the AP Preseason Poll, and they hovered around their spot for the first few weeks of the season until hitting their first roadblock of the year in Week 3. Texas A&M ranked No. 9 in the nation hosted the then-unranked Kentucky Wildcats and were clobbered, starting the Aggies' downward spiral.

Since that loss, the Aggies are 2-6 in their last eight games, with the only victories coming against inferior opponents, the Razorbacks and The Citadel. And the Aggies will host the momentum-filled Longhorns on a four-game losing streak after dropping their game against the Oklahoma Sooners a week ago.

Powering the Aggies' 11-0 start a year ago was quarterback Marcel Reed, who was playing at a high level down the stretch of the season. This season, Reed is playing far from that, so much so that he might not be the Aggies' signal caller on Friday, as he was benched for quarterback Brady Hart ahead of Texas A&M's matchup against the Sooners.

And while there are plenty of changes for the Texas A&M offense, including a new play caller in first-year offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins and several new faces, the offense has taken a huge step back.

The Aggies' offense is one of the worst in the SEC, ranking No. 12 in rushing offense, No. 14 in scoring offense, No. 15 in passing offense, and dead last in total offense.

Texas A&M won't have much to play for on Friday, already being eliminated from bowl game contention; however, anything can happen in a rivalry game, and the Aggies will look to spoil their biggest rivals' CFP hopes.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.