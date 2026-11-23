Texas scored almost as many points as rushing yards in the first half against Arkansas.

For some teams, that might be a cause for concern. For the Longhorns, it was a 31-3 lead.

Texas eventually cruised to a 45-3 victory, delivering one of its most complete performances of the season. But for all their offensive success, the Longhorns still haven't figured out how to consistently generate yards on the ground.

The Numbers Behind Texas’ Running Struggles

Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don’t get it twisted, there was still plenty to like about Texas’ offensive performance against Arkansas. The Longhorns finished with 448 yards of total offense, while Arch Manning completed 21 of his 25 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns.

But of those 448 yards, only 116 came on the ground. And while Texas had little trouble moving the football, the disparity was especially apparent before halftime.

Despite building a commanding lead, the Longhorns accumulated just 34 yards in the first half. On their eight first- and second-down rushing attempts, the Longhorns gained 28 yards, averaging 3.5 yards per carry.

Things didn’t improve much in the third quarter, as the Longhorns added just 12 more rushing yards on five early-down attempts.

To be fair, Texas wasn't necessarily inefficient on every rushing attempt. The Longhorns finished with a commendable 58.6% rushing success rate, but that efficiency didn't translate into much explosiveness from its running backs.

Not a single Texas running back recorded a rush of at least 10 yards, with Manning accounting for the team's only two double-digit gains on the ground.

Raleek Brown, who has been instrumental in Texas' recent offensive resurgence, was especially quiet, finishing with just 13 yards on five carries.

That's particularly discouraging against an Arkansas defense allowing an SEC-worst 171.9 rushing yards per conference game.

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And these lapses in the ground game aren’t exactly an unfamiliar sight.

Through 11 games, Texas has averaged just 3.44 yards per first-down rushing attempt, ranking 14th in the SEC. Since rushing for 207 yards against Ole Miss, the Longhorns have failed to eclipse 120 rushing yards in four consecutive games, averaging just 94.8 yards per contest.

Texas A&M Provides One Last Chance to Right the Ship

Nov 21, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately for Texas, Friday's opponent hasn't exactly been impenetrable against the run.

Through 11 games, Texas A&M ranks 13th in the SEC in rushing defense, surrendering 137.9 yards per game and 3.92 yards per carry. And in conference play, those numbers are even worse. Through eight SEC games, the Aggies have allowed 153.1 rushing yards per game and 4.25 yards per carry.

That’s an opportunity Texas needs to capitalize on.

Because for all the ways Texas has found to win games over the past month, it still hasn’t found a way to consistently establish the run.

Manning — for all the good and the bad — has found ways to win with his back against the wall. But relying on him to manufacture offense whenever the running game stalls is a risky formula, especially against national-championship-caliber defenses.

And if Texas hopes to make a deep playoff run, it needs to prove it can create manageable second and third downs without asking Manning to do all the heavy lifting.

Saturday proved the Longhorns can score points without a dominant rushing game.

Friday offers the opportunity to prove they can do something much simpler.

Run the football.

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