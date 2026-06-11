Texas' Steve Sarkisian Nearing Elite Status in Latest Coaching Rankings

The Texas Longhorns football program is in the midst of one of the most anticipated seasons in the program's history.

After mountains of expectations in the 205 season, the Longhorns are once again being pushed as one of the top programs heading into the 2026 season. But there's a big difference between this season and last year. This preseason really feels like the Longhorns can answer the bell of being named a preseason favorite in the SEC.

To get to the mountaintop, head coach Steve Sarkisian will need to lead his group through a conference gauntlet, as well as a powerhouse non-conference meeting with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Recently, Bill Bender of The Sporting News released a coaching rankings list that ranked every coach in college football. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is getting as close as one can get to the top of those rankings.

Getting To The Next Level

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Bender has ranked the Longhorns' head coach as the seventh-best coach in the country coming into the 2026 season. That's two steps back from Bender's rankings from last season, which had Sarkisian at fifth.

"Texas made the adjustment to the SEC under Sarkisian. The Longhorns are 13-3 in regular-season conference play the last two years, and Sarkisian has built a perennial playoff contender with elite recruiting and savvy transfer portal adds. It's been an impressive three-year run — albeit one with a 2-6 record against top-five teams. Sarkisian has the pieces around Arch Manning to make a deep playoff run with the Longhorns," writes Bender.

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Bender has some fair criticism for the Longhorns' head coach. After a shaky start to his tenure in Austin, Sarkisian has won 10 games or more in three straight seasons. Still, that is not the standard at this program.

If Sarkisian wants to be thought of as an elite coach like Kirby Smart, a deep College Football Playoff run is the best way to get there.

There are no excuses this season. Sarkisian has the most talented team he has had in his time with the program, and it could arguably be the greatest team in the school's history. The goal is a national championship, but the minimum may be a CFP semifinal.

2026 can change the trajectory of this program and its head coach. If that doesn't get you excited about the season, you need to have your pulse checked.

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