Texas vs. Mississippi State Preview: Defensive Players to Watch
After the hiring of head coach Jeff Lebby from Oklahoma, one of his first moves was bringing an SEC veteran to the defensive side of the ball. Lebby brought in a familiar name to lead the team, a linebacking expert who used to coach in Austin, Coleman Hutzler.
In 2020, the final year of the Tom Herman era in Austin, Hutzler was brought on as the co-defensive coordinator. Though that team nearly gave up 30 points per game, Hutzler is responsible for the recruitment of Morice Blackwell, current rotational linebacker for the Longhorns, but was not invited back to the staff when Steve Sarkisian took over in Austin.
Four years later, Hutzler has coached at Ole Miss and Alabama, working on special teams and with outside linebackers. At Alabama, Hutzler was in charge of working with the likes of Will Anderson, a top-three pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and two top-60 edge rushers in this year's draft.
Last year, Mississippi State was 68th in the nation in opponent points per game, its lowest ranking in five years, but still lost three starters to the draft as well as two of its top defensemen, Jett Johnson and Shawn Preston Jr., aging out. The Bulldogs were bound to have turnover with a brand new staff, but even with a lackluster defense they still lost many starters. And it hasn't been pretty either, having dropped three of the team's first four games and allowing just over 30 points per game on average.
Lebby and Hutzler will have their work cut out for them in recruiting the defensive side of the ball, but there are still some key players Texas fans will have to watch out for in their week five matchup.
1. CB Brice Pollock
Pollock stands to be one of the few underclassmen on the defensive side of the ball set to start for the Bulldogs in 2024. The cornerback was the only four-star defensive player brought in the 2023 class but stepped up early as a freshman, starting in the back half of the year due to injuries. Pollock was one of the higher-graded freshmen in the SEC according to PFF, and in a wide-open cornerback room, Pollock will be gunning for a starting spot.
Pollock has already stepped into the CB1 role in Starkville, and his three passes defended are tied for fifth most in the SEC. Pollock is expected to help shadow the likes of Isaiah Bond with his own top-tier speed, but Texas' ability to spread the ball around may just be too much for the young corner.
2. LB Stone Blanton
Of the top-10 transfers in Lebby’s first portal class, Blanton is the only defensive player in the group with a three-star, .88 rating on 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings. Blanton played his first two seasons at South Carolina and broke out in his sophomore year for the Gamecocks. Blanton registered 52 tackles but was most known for his season-saving 88-yard pick-six against Jacksonville State.
The linebacker has comfortably slotted into the starting mike linebacker role, leading all front-seven players in tackles and only following safety Isaac Smith for the top spot. Blanton is the key cog in the run-plugging system that Hutzler tries to implement, which might be why teams have been able to pass the ball so much. With injuries like the ones to star safety Corey Ellington, who would likely be on this list, having the likes of Blanton come in was a necessity for Lebby and the defense.
3. EDGE Branden Jennings
Arguably the biggest surprise of the defensive group in 2024, transfer Branden Jennings has turned into the best pressure generator on this MS State team.
Similar to running back Johnnie Daniels, Jennings heralded from one of the more underutilized areas of college recruiting: the junior college route. Jennings heralded from Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi after struggling at Maryland and UCF the two years prior. He ended as the No. 2 linebacker in 247's Juco rankings for 2024, proving he was ready for a step back into the D1 level.
Now at the SEC level, and working under a great linebackers coach, Jennings has been moved to more of a rotational edge role. Even with limited snaps, Jennings is the only player with more than three plays behind the line of scrimmage this year, leading the team with two sacks alongside a singular tackle for loss.
Jennings is quick at 6'3 and may be one of the few players able to create explosiveness in the pass-rushing game for the Bulldogs. Expect the Horns to chip, bump, and even double team No. 44 as he looks to hound whoever starts for Texas.