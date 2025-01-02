Texas vs. Ohio State Preview: Can Longhorns Slow Down Buckeyes Juggernaut?
With a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on the line, the Texas Longhorns will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl. Two of college football's biggest brands and winningest programs are due to face off for the first time in 17 years.
Then, it was Jim Tressel and Terrelle Pryor's Buckeyes facing off against Mack Brown and Colt McCoy's Longhorns in the 2009 Fiesta Bowl. And as Texas fans know well, that matchup was a thriller as McCoy found Quan Cosby for a game-winning 26-yard touchdown, delivering Texas a 24-21 win.
In many ways that game was the beginning of change. Not only for both programs but college football as a whole. The only reason those two teams matched up in the Fiesta Bowl was because of the controversial decision to allow the 12-1 Oklahoma Sooners - the team Texas beat in that year's Red River Rivalry game - into the national championship game. It was a decision that kind of marked the beginning of the end for the BCS, and eventually the start of the College Football Playoff.
From there, Tressel would coach two more seasons in Columbus before resigning as he became embroiled in controversy. While Texas's time in the national spotlight would last just one more season before going through two more coaches in the aftermath of Brown's firing before landing the man who has them one game away from their first national championship appearance since the days of Brown and McCoy.
This brings us to the now, where both Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and Steve Sarkisian seek their first national title.
In terms of the actual matchup between the two, both teams are comparable on paper. Both have veteran quarterbacks in Quinn Ewers and Will Howard, in addition to a star-studded supporting cast offensively, with two defenses that have been instrumental in getting them to where they are.
Since their 13-10 regular-season finale loss to fierce rival, the Michigan Wolverines, the Buckeyes have been playing their best football. Starting with their first-round playoff game versus Tennessee, where the Buckeyes blew out the Volunteers 42-17, they have looked every bit the part of the best team in the field.
The dominance continued, even on a neutral field, where Ohio State avenged one of their two regular season losses pummeling the previously undefeated Oregon Ducks 41-21. Despite their previous meeting coming down to the very end, the Buckeyes jumped on Oregon early, claiming a 34-0 second-quarter lead and never relenting.
A fast start is something that Texas had in common with Ohio State in their respective quarterfinal games. The Longhorns jumped out to a quick 17-0 lead over Arizona State. However, the difference between the two was the Longhorns offense was unable to sustain the hot start.
The Sun Devils clawed their way back into the game, tying it at 24 all in the fourth quarter before two missed field goals from Longhorns kicker Bert Auburn meant overtime. And even then, one overtime period wasn't enough to find a winner, as Ewers's fourth-and-13 touchdown pass to Matthew Golden saved Texas's season. The Longhorns would of course go on to win it in the second overtime period.
But that inability to sustain a big lead could make all the difference in the Cotton Bowl. With the firepower the Buckeyes have showcased in their two playoff wins, Texas cannot afford to give up a big lead if they so claim one. But considering the weapons that Texas possesses, the same may be said about the Buckeyes.
Series Overview
All-Time Series: Texas Holds 2-1 record versus Buckeyes
First Matchup: September, 10, 2005 - Texas 25, Ohio State 22
Last Texas Win: January 5, 2009 - Texas 24, Ohio State 21
Last Ohio State Win: September 9, 2006 - Ohio State 24, Texas 7
Largest Texas Margin of Victory: 24-21 (2009)
Largest Ohio State Margin of Victory: 24-7 (2006)
Longest Texas Win Streak: 1
Longest Ohio State Win Streak: 1
Ohio State Buckeyes Statistical Overview
Buckeyes 2024 Record: 12-2, 8-1 in the Big 10
Head Coach: Ryan Day
Offensive Leaders
Passing: Will Howard 268 of 369 for 3,490 yards, 32 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 175.8 QBR
Rushing: RB TreVeyon Henderson
Stats: 126 carries for 925 yards and 10 touchdowns
RB Quinshon Judkins
Stats: 174 carries for 924 yards and 10 touchdowns
Receiving: WR Jeremiah Smith
Stats: 70 receptions for 1,224 yards and 14 touchdowns
WR Emeka Egbuka
Stats: 70 receptions for 896 yards and 10 touchdowns
Defensive Leaders
Tackles: LB Cody Simon - 97 tackes
Sacks: DE JT Tuimoloau - 10 sacks
Interceptions: CB Denzel Burke - 2 interceptions
