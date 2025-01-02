Could Texas Longhorns Steal Texas A&M Transfer WR?
The Texas Longhorns are always one of the top potential transfer portal destinations in the country. Steve Sarkisian has build up an impressive program that players want to be a part of and it has paid off in a big way.
While all eyes are on the upcoming Cotton Bowl matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Longhorns are also looking ahead to next season and trying to improve their roster for 2025.
Keeping that in mind, could Texas end up stealing an intriguing transfer wide receiver away from the arch-rival Texas A&M Aggies?
Noah Thomas, a junior wideout for Texas A&M, opted to enter the transfer portal. Now, it is being reported that Texas could be a potential landing spot for him in the portal.
According to a report from Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, the Longhorns are among the list of possible destinations for Thomas.
"Sources tell On3’s Steve Wiltfong and I expect Miami, Texas, and Georgia to be in the mix for wide receiver Noah Thomas. The Aggies are doing everything they can to keep Thomas in the fold," Nakos reported.
Thomas is coming off of a productive season with the Aggies in 2024. He ended up catching 39 passes for 574 yards and eight touchdowns.
Standing in at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, Thomas would be another interesting weapon for Arch Manning to utilize. His size alone could make him a very valuable asset for Texas.
Obviously, competing with the Miami Hurricanes and Georgia Bulldogs is no easy task. The Longhorns will have a lot of work to do if they want to land a commitment from Thomas.
However, they do have one thing going for them. Thomas is from Pearland, Texas, and could be interested in remaining closer to home. Depending on how he feels about his exit from Texas A&M, having a chance to play against them in a rivalry matchup could be intriguing as well.
Only time will tell, but Thomas is a name to keep a close eye on for the Longhorns.
