Texas Longhorns LB Trolls Cam Skattebo With Halftime Instagram Post
Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo showed the country why he's one of the best players in the country in Wednesday's College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Texas Longhorns -- and nearly backed up his confident pregame words in the process.
Despite Skattebo's heroics -- which resulted in him winning Peach Bowl Offensive Player of the Game -- the Sun Devils dropped a 39-31 double-overtime heartbreaker to Texas after things could have gotten away from them following a slow first half. The Longhorns led 17-3 at halftime while Skattebo was held in check for the most part with 13 carries for 45 yards.
This prompted Texas freshman edge rusher Colin Simmons to hop on Instagram and share his reaction to a viral video of Skattebo getting frustrated on the Arizona State sideline, as he went to his Instagram story and placed a "poop face" emoji over the video of Skattebo.
Simmons, who was named the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, finished with five total tackles (two solo) and one sack.
Take a look at his post:
Fortunately for Simmons, he and the Longhorns backed things up with a clutch win in overtime after blowing a 16-point lead and giving up 23 unanswered in the second half.
However, Skattebo nearly had the last laugh after Simmons' halftime social media banter.
Skattebo finished with 30 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns, but he hardly stopped there. He also led Arizona State's passing game with eight catches for 99 yards while adding a 42-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 6:31 left in the fourth quarter.
On Monday, Skattebo said he wasn't "too worried" headed into the matchup vs. Texas. Despite being criticized by some for his comments, he backed up words and gained the respect of the country in the process.
"There's nobody out there that can stop me," Skattebo said, per ESPN. "They continue to keep saying that people are going to try to stop me. There's nobody out there that can stop me. We played in 13 games, and I've been the target on each one, so I'm not too worried. We're going to play our game and play ball and see what happens there."
No. 5 Texas will now face the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Jan. 10 in Arlington.
