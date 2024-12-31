Quinn Ewers Receives Multi-Million Dollar Offer to Enter Transfer Portal - REPORT
As the Texas Longhorns prepare for their College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup with Arizona State in the Peach Bowl, the transfer portal is still a factor. And it will continue to be for however long the Longhorns keep their bid for a national championship alive.
While the portal closed on Saturday. It doesn't mean that for those playing in the playoffs or a late bowl games, are stuck at their current school. Rather they will have five days following the conclusion of their season to decide whether they'd want to enter the portal.
This is exactly why the rumors surrounding Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers potentially opting to hit the portal this offseason instead of declaring for the NFL Draft won't be going away, at least for the time being. This will especially be the case following a new report from ON3's Pete Nakos revealing that the junior signal-caller is the subject of tampering.
Per Nakos, the former Ohio State transfer received an offer of $6 million to enter the transfer portal rather than going to the NFL from one school.
The school that reportedly made the offer was not revealed. Speculation about whom may be interested in Ewers will continue to persist. However, as for the prospect of Ewers returning to school for his senior season. Prior reports, which came as recently as a few weeks ago revealed that the plan for Ewers was to enter the NFL Draft, according to OrangeBlood.com's Anwar Richardson.
No matter the decision from Ewers though, whether it be that he plays his senior season elsewhere or goes off to the NFL, the Longhorns' succession plan at quarterback is clear. Arch Manning - who shot down any possibility of entering the portal in his own right - will assume the reins to the Texas offense.
In the meantime, it will be Ewers who will look to lead the Longhorns to another win in the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns and Sun Devils will kick off at noon CT on New Year's Day inside Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium.
