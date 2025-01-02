Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Defied Odds In Longhorns' Win vs Arizona State
For the second year in a row, the Texas Longhorns will find themselves one win away from playing for their first national championship since 2009. And while they didn't overcome some huge deficit in the thrilling 39-31 double overtime win over Arizona State, the Longhorns defied the odds in other ways.
Heading into the New Year's Day matchup the Longhorns found themselves 1-3 in overtime games during the Steve Sarkisian era. The most recent overtime game was one of those losses, as they fell 22-19 to Georgia in the SEC Championship. But that wasn't the only scenario in which the Longhorns found themselves in that historically hasn't boded well for them in the Sarkisian era.
Entering Saturday the Longhorns were:
- 2-8 in games when their defense had allowed 30-39 points.
- 8-13 when game is decided by 1-9
- 5-9 when allowing 100-yard rusher
- 3-13 when outgained by opponent
All of these records are strictly from the Sarkisian era. And while the records still aren't nice to look at even with Wednesday's win, it is further proof of the program Sarkisian and co. are building.
After taking an early 17-3 first-half lead over the Sun Devils. The Longhorns went from having a 94.6% win probability to having a 91.2% loss probability in the first overtime period ahead of the fourth and 11 play that ended with Matthew Golden finding the endzone, according to ESPN.
That play alone defied the odds as junior quarterback Quinn Ewers recognized a blitz look from Arizona State, making a check at the line of scrimmage before finding a wide-open Golden for a 28-yard touchdown.
So not only will Texas return home to play in the Cotton Bowl with a chance to advance to the national championship game, but it also secured the third 13-win season in school history.
