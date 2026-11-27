In a vacuum, the Longhorns shouldn’t have much trouble taking care of their in-state rival.

The Aggies are 4-7, while Texas is riding a five-game winning streak that’s revived its season and put it firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation.

But there should be a little more to Friday’s game than simply leaving College Station with another win. The Longhorns haven’t quite worked out all their kinks, and this is the best remaining opportunity to do so before the stakes start to rise.

Here are three questions Texas must answer against Texas A&M.

Can Texas Establish Its Ground Game?

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning hands off to Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At some point in the postseason, Texas is probably going to need its run game to win a football game.

And I’m not sure the Longhorns have given us much reason to believe they can lean on it.

Texas has had its moments on the ground this season, most notably when Raleek Brown rushed for 157 yards against Ole Miss. But that came against the SEC’s worst rushing defense in terms of yards allowed per game, and those performances have been few and far between.

Against another one of the SEC’s weaker rushing defenses, I’d like to see Steve Sarkisian give his backfield an opportunity to dictate a game.

Can Texas run the ball when opposing defenses know it's coming? Can it convert a third-and-short on the ground or chew through the clock with a second-half lead?

Those are all situations the Longhorns will inevitably find themselves in against better competition, and Friday might be their last opportunity to build some confidence in those areas.

Can Arch Manning Carry His Momentum in a Hostile Environment?

Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For as comfortable as Arch Manning looked against Arkansas, he hasn’t always seen such success outside of Austin.

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In five games against Power Four opponents at home, Manning has thrown eight touchdowns and three interceptions. In four games away from Austin, he’s thrown seven touchdowns and six interceptions against similar competition.

That’s twice as many interceptions on nine fewer passing attempts.

There should be plenty of opportunities for Manning to take advantage of Texas A&M's secondary on Friday, but I’m almost just as interested in the throws he chooses not to make.

Manning doesn’t need to be the hero in College Station. He just needs to keep his composure and avoid giving the 12th Man any more reason to get involved.

And with the Longhorns potentially playing the remainder of their season on the road, Friday should serve as a valuable postseason dress rehearsal.

Can Texas Put Away an Inferior Opponent Early?

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko voices his displeasure with an official during the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M has nothing to lose against Texas, and that’s what makes the Aggies so dangerous.

A win over the Longhorns won’t salvage an otherwise miserable season, but it would make it a little bit easier to stomach. And the longer Texas allows the Aggies to hang around, the more they’ll start to believe they can actually pull off the upset.

For a team that’s undefeated against ranked opponents this season, it’s rather interesting that the Longhorns are just 2-2 against unranked SEC opponents.

Granted, the Longhorns have won their last two games against unranked opponents by a combined 70 points, and perhaps that's a sign they've learned a thing or two from their losses to Oklahoma and Florida.

But both of those games were at home. Friday presents a far different challenge, with an expected crowd of more than 100,000 fans waiting for any reason to believe their Aggies can pull off an upset.

Texas has proven it can win close games this season. Now, it needs to show that not every game has to be one.

The Longhorns have no business giving the 12th Man a reason to stick around for all four quarters on Friday.

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