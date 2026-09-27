The Most Surprising Thing About Texas' Performance vs. Tennessee

In the SEC, you have to survive and advance. This year, the conference is deep, and the No. 1 Texas Longhorns got a taste of a tough road environment on Saturday. Texas survived Tennessee 20-17 after a frantic comeback by the Volunteers.

There were some positives from this game. The Longhorns' defensive line was unstoppable, sacking quarterback Faizon Brandon 10 times. Colin Simmons was otherworldly, matching a single-game program record with five sacks.

However, Texas will walk away from this victory with a couple of things to improve on.

The Lack of Discipline Was Shocking

Texas edge Colin Simmons (1) celebrates after Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon is sacked. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns were penalized 11 times for 115 yards against Tennessee. That is a far cry from their two penalties against Ohio State.

Everyone is talking about Simmons' unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the second quarter. The celebration was completely uncalled for. It was a bad look for one of the defensive leaders. Texas could've gotten off the field and received the ball.

Instead, Tennessee retained possession and took six minutes off the clock. While the penalty didn't affect the outcome, those plays cannot happen moving forward. Texas had six first-half penalties, including a pass interference, illegal blindside block, and multiple illegal forward passes.

The Longhorns nearly fumbled the game away on an onside kick as Ryan Wingo bobbled the recovery. Special teams allowed a 57-yard punt-return touchdown. These mistakes will come back to haunt Texas if they aren't fixed.

Penalties will happen, especially in a loud road environment. But if the Longhorns want to become an SEC contender, they can't play carelessly and need to understand the situation at all times.

Honorable Mention: No Hollywood Smothers

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Hollywood Smothers was cleared to play, but he didn't play a snap on Saturday. Steve Sarkisian said that Smothers was in a position to be an "emergency" but never entered the game.

ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe said Smothers' situation was a "real mystery". Instead, Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown handled 17 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Brown didn't have much room to operate for most of the game, but the offensive line made progress in the fourth quarter.

Freshman Derrek Cooper finished with seven carries for seven yards. Texas has a bye week, so Smothers should have plenty of time to heal before the Red River Rivalry. Still, it was interesting to learn that he was healthy but didn't play in a pivotal game.

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