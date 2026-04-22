3 Texas Freshman That Could Make A Significant Push For Playing Time This Season

The Texas Longhorns have finally wrapped up their spring practices ahead of a critical 2026 season, entering the year with, once again, lofty goals, but also a loaded roster to help them in their quest.

While much of the focus on camp was on the development of the newest transfer portal additions, and the havoc they caused when on the field, three freshman, Jermaine Bishop, Tyler Atkinson, and Derrek Cooper, each aided their stock significantly.

While all three were highly regarded recruits, their immediate path to playing time is more than smoke and mirrors and could become a reality in the upcoming season.

How Will All 3 Impact the Longhorns Roster?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) and offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) run onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

It was no secret the Longhorns had their struggles last season, in every area of the game, due to injuries and underperformance across the roster. Now, head coach Steve Sarkisian went out and corrected that, bringing in some of the top transfer portal players around the country to bolster their lineup ahead of 2026.

All three freshmen were highly-touted recruits coming out of high school; Bishop was the No. 2 athlete in the country, while Atkinson was the No. 1 linebacker in the country, and Cooper was the No. 1 running back in the class. All three entered with high expectations, but they have seemingly exceeded them and now look to make an immediate impact in the fall.

Bishop made the most of his opportunities this spring, using his time to show what he is capable of as Emmett Mosley was sidelined with an injury. Looking like he belongs with some of the other veterans on the field, his speed and ability to be a playmaker on the field make him a viable threat in the slot position to earn his way onto the field.

One of the stories of the offseason for the Longhorns was adding a two-headed monster backfield featuring Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown. While they looked exactly as advertised during camp, it was Cooper who stole the show. Cooper, known to have elite size and speed, showed exactly why he was a top target for the Longhorns, and could work his way into different sets on the field as a dynamic backfield piece.

Atkinson was another player who entered with high expectations, but he has elite speed that allows him to play sideline-to-sideline and a football IQ that is not reflective of a freshman's. While Rasheem Biles is the guy on defense, Atkinson is a significant depth piece the Longhorns can feel confident using throughout long drives with the defense on the field.

With a new roster and another set of high expectations, the Longhorns went into the portal looking to land players who would give them the best shot at bringing a national championship back to the Forty Acres for the first time in 20 seasons. Surprisingly, though, it could be three true-freshmen who play a larger-than-expected role to help them in their quest.

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