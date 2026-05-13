This Is The Most Important Texas Longhorns Player That No One Is Talking About

There were many missing pieces that prevented the Texas Longhorns' offense from performing at its best in 2025. After failing to clinch a spot in the college football playoffs following a 9-3 regular season, Texas reached into the transfer portal to upgrade at several positions that were lacking, especially offensively.

The offensive line is much more experienced than it was in 2025, with the additions of linemen Melvin Siani, Dylan Sikorski and Laurence Seymore, among others. The running back room is filled with new faces as transfers Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers take over the backfield.

However, a returning player may make all the difference for the Longhorns in a spot that had an underrated impact in 2025, as Texas must make better use of its tight end group than what came of last year's meager production.

Nick Townsend Slated To Start As Texas' Tight End in 2026

Texas Longhorns tight end Nick Townsend (81) celebrates with the golden hat in the second half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another aspect of the Longhorns' offense that failed to productively contribute was the tight end room, even with Jack Endries' recruitment as the best tight end from the transfer portal. Endries, recently drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, logged 346 yards and three touchdowns over 33 receptions as a skilled but under-utilized piece of Texas' scheme.

With Endries moving on to a pro career, players in the tight end room must move up to fill the gaps. Texas pulled in redshirt senior Michael Masunas from Michigan State out of the transfer portal, but a returning Texas player who showed glimpses of potential in 2025 may be the Longhorns' best bet.

Sophomore Nick Townsend played a minimal role despite seeing action in all 13 games during his true freshman year, recording just seven yards over two receptions. However, Townsend has gone under considerable development during his first year with Texas and fits the mold of past Texas tight ends that took the Longhorns to two national championship semi-final games in a row.

Texas' most successful teams in recent history had a few things in common that were lacking in 2025, and extensive use of a talented and reliable tight end was one of them, with Ja'Tavion Sanders playing in 2023 and Gunnar Helm in 2024.

Like both Sanders and Helm, Townsend is an immediate threat as both a pass-catcher and a blocker, noted for his ability to switch to defense in his recruiting profiles out of high school. He also shares a similar ability to Sanders and Helm in extending plays after catches with ease, making him a potentially explosive playmaker that the Longhorns can use to support quarterback Arch Manning in being both a pass target and blocker.

Texas' all-in season depends on multiple factors that must work in tandem for overall success, but if the Longhorns are able to figure out how to use the tight end room effectively this year, one of their biggest pieces on offense can turn into a dynamic mode of attack.

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