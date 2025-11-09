This New Brand Deal Could Help Colin Simmons Make a Name for Himself Off the Field
On the field, Texas Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons has made quite the name for himself.
He has recorded 30 tackles and eight sacks so far this season, imposing a major threat to SEC opponents.
However, through one new Name, Image and Likeness opportunity, Simmons has the potential to work on cultivating his brand off the field.
Simmons signs with Hollister
Hollister, a well-known retail brand owned by Abercrombie & Fitch Co., recently launched its new rivals collection ahead of several college football rivalry matchups.
Through the deployment of NIL deals, the company has enlisted Simmons and five other players from different colleges to help promote the collection. The other players’ names read as follows: Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Julian Humphrey, Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway, Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos, Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood and Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate.
This partnership is one that allows each of the six athletes to explore their creative sides through the designing of their own products. They worked with Hollister to make their own version of the company’s signature “Feel Good Fleece,” selecting colors, silhouettes, fit, and graphics.
They also participated in a photo shoot and are set to appear in a marketing campaign for the company.
Hollister has partnered with college athletes before, including Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams and Southern Utah Thunderbirds basketball player Hercy Miller.
This move could be one that proves hugely beneficial for Simmons in terms of brand cultivation, but his on-field endeavors will likely continue to be his biggest priority in the weeks to come.
What’s next for Simmons and Texas football?
The Longhorns will travel to Athens, Georgia, next weekend to take on the Georgia Bulldogs, a matchup that will require all the power and strength they can bring to it. In order to have a shot at being selected for the College Football Playoff, they will need to win at least two of their last three games.
The other two of their remaining matchups will take place at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium against the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies.
Simmons and the rest of his defensive unit will have to step up in the big moments, especially given how much is at stake for this Texas team.
The sophomore has proven himself capable of providing the Longhorns with a fiery energy when it counts most throughout his tenure with the program, something that both opponents and recognized brands notice.