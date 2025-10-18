Three Bold Predictions For The Texas Longhorns vs. Kentucky Wildcats
The Texas Longhorns had their best game of the season. season last weekend in the Red River Rivalry, taking down their rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, planting their name back in the college football playoffs conversation in the 2025 season.
Now they continue their month-long road trip, this time heading north to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. Looking to start a winning streak and move to 2-1 in conference play, they sit comfortably as double-digit favorites, while the Wildcats look for their first SEC win of the year.
Three bold predictions for the Longhorns third SEC game of the season.
Two 100-Yard Rushers
Steve Sarkisian has long been quoted as needing to establish a running game to have his offense run as fluidly as he would like. Last week, that finally happened, a combination of the offensive line having its best game of the season and Quintrevion Wisner being healthy and ready to go.
Now, though, they have him back, with confidence under his wings, and the Longhorns' offensive line ready to build off their performance against the Sooners. Arch Manning is due to break one off for a big play, and Wisner will need to be over 100 yards if they hope to find their rhythm again.
Defense Pitches A Shutout
The Longhorns' defense continues its reign as one of the best in the country, and this time, they get to face one of the worst offenses in the country in the Wildcats. They rank second half in the country in points per game and yards per game, while ranking 127th in passing completion percentage on the year.
If the Longhorns are able to jump to an early lead and force the Wildcats to air out the ball, something that they have struggled with this season, it would be a win for the Longhorns, allowing their talented secondary and defensive front to wreak havoc on the game.
Longhorns Win By Three Touchdowns
Compiling all the things talked about so far, including the offense continuing to establish their rhythm and connection this season, should mark as a good final score for the Longhorns. It should continue to serve as the arrival game for Manning and the offense, showing that their early-season struggles are behind them.
Pair that success with a defense that continues to be a nightmare for opposing offenses, including the Wildcats, who have shown immense struggles moving the ball this year, and they should win comfortably, including by three scores after being double-digit favorites.
The Longhorns will take on the Wildcats on Oct. 18 at 6:00 p.m. CT