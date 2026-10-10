Three Questions Texas Must Answer vs. Oklahoma

In just a few hours, one of the greatest rivalries in college football will take place.

For Texas, the stakes are fairly straightforward. The Longhorns have a No. 1 ranking to maintain, an undefeated record to preserve and the opportunity to win three straight against their biggest rival.

But despite their perfect record, the Longhorns are anything but.

After four games, Texas still hasn't figured everything out offensively. And while it’s yet to cost them, there’s no guarantee that will remain the case.

Especially against an Oklahoma defense that’s playing well when nearly nothing else seems to be working in Norman.

With that in mind, here are three questions Texas must answer in the 122nd rendition of the Red River Rivalry.

Can the Run Game Get Back on Track?

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers warms up before a game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After averaging 176 rushing yards through its first three games, Texas appeared to have a ground game it could once again rely on.

But that optimism took a hit against Tennessee.

The Longhorns managed just 61 net rushing yards on 36 attempts, averaging a mere 1.7 yards per carry. Granted, six sacks accounted for 33 yards lost, but Texas still struggled to find a consistent run game until late in the fourth quarter.

Now, the Longhorns face an Oklahoma defense that's allowing just 115.5 rushing yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry.

But the Sooners haven't been impenetrable.

Michigan rushed for 152 yards against Oklahoma, while Georgia managed 129 yards, averaging nearly five yards per carry.

And the biggest difference from Tennessee? Hollywood Smothers is back.

Can Texas Play Four Clean Quarters of Football?

Last year, Longhorn fans almost anticipated a penalty on every play. Through Texas’ first two games of the season, the feeling started to go away.

The Longhorns committed just six penalties for 47 yards.

But then the mistakes started to pile up against UTSA.

They only got worse once the Longhorns came to Knoxville, as they were flagged 11 times for 115 yards, repeatedly putting themselves behind the chains and extending Tennessee drives.

The last thing Texas can afford is giving Oklahoma's struggling offense extra opportunities or finding itself in third-and-long situations against a defense allowing opponents to convert just 23.1% of third downs.

Now the Longhorns face another test away from the friendly confines of DKR.

Sure, the Cotton Bowl is split between burnt orange and crimson, but it’s certainly not a home game.

In one of college football's most intense environments, Texas will have to prove its struggles in Knoxville were an isolated incident rather than a recurring problem away from Austin.

Can Texas Finally Find Its Downfield Passing Attack?

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman catches a touchdown pass while defended by UTSA Roadrunners cornerback RJ Lester Jr. during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For all the receiving talent Texas has, the big plays have been surprisingly hard to come by.

Through four games, the Longhorns have completed just five passes of at least 25 yards, while their overall 8.9% explosive play rate ranks second-worst in the SEC according to SEC StatCat.

And fixing that isn't entirely on Arch Manning.

The offensive line needs to give him more time, Manning needs to trust his reads and make quicker decisions, and the receivers need to capitalize on their opportunities.

Of course, that's easier said than done against an Oklahoma defense allowing just 122.5 passing yards per game — a mark that ranks fourth in the nation.

But if everything finally comes together, Texas certainly has the weapons to make some noise through the air.

And who knows? Maybe Cam Coleman finally gets his breakout ‘welcome to Texas’ moment.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.