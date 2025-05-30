Three Texas Longhorns Named to Watch List for Prestigious Award
The 2025 college football season hasn't even started yet, but the Texas Longhorns already have a few of their own possibly in contention for some individual accolades.
Thursday afternoon, the watch list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy was released, and amongst the contenders stood three prime Texas Longhorn defenders, senior safety Michael Taaffe, junior linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., and sophomore edge rusher Colin Simmons.
The three Longhorns represented on the watch list are the most by a school in the nation as of now.
The Lott IMPACT Trophy, named after the legendary San Francisco 49ers safety Ronnie Lott, is an annual award that is gifted to the student-athlete that best exhibits the characteristics of the football legend, making an IMPACT in the process.
IMAPCT is an acronym that stands for Intergrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity, six aspects that the 49ers defensive back had in spades during his NFL career.
As for the student-athletes themselves, the University of Texas couldn't have three better players representing the Burnt Orange as they look towards the award.
Taaffe was named a second-team All-American after racking up the second most team tackles, with 78, and also pass break-ups, with 10. Taaffe's journey to where he has found himself now is also an inspiration, and one that is a lot like the one Ronnie Lott took on his way to become one of, if not the greatest safety in the history of the NFL.
After originally committing to Texas A&M, Hill Jr. would eventually switch over to the state capital and establish himself as one of the best linebackers in the NCAA, currently sitting as a potential first-round draft pick for the 2026 NFL Draft after recording 13 sacks and 25 tackles for loss in just his first two seasons in Austin.
Simmons was named as a freshman All-American after an incredible first year on the college gridiron, with nine sacks and 14 tackles for loss to his name in the 2024 season.
With three great players such as the ones above, it's no wonder that the Longhorns boasted one of the best defenses in college football last season.