Three Texas Longhorns Trending Up in Latest Post Scouting Combine Mock Draft
Not only does the NFL Scouting Combine give teams an up-close, in-person evaluation of the talent. But it also gives mock draft experts a chance to analyze what exactly each team is potentially looking at as they head into the final stages of the draft process.
That is in large thanks to the formal and informal interviews that take place. And just via the general buzz that happens afterward. The Athletic's Dane Brugler recently released his first mock draft since the Combine in which he has three Texas Longhorns going in the first round.
All three of whom are now seemingly being viewed as consensus first-round talents following the weekend in Indianapolis.
Pick No. 22 Los Angeles Chargers Select Matthew Golden
"The Chargers could go offensive line (Grey Zabel?), defensive line (Derrick Harmon?) or corner (Jahdae Barron?) here," Brugler writes. "But if I’m another AFC West team, the idea of this offense adding an exciting weapon such as Golden is what I wouldn’t want to see."
The fastest receiver in the NFL Scouting Combine once again came from the Forty Acres. And after running an impressive 4.29-second 40-yard-dash, it seems the former Houston transfer has solidified himself as a first-round selection.
After taking Georgia's Ladd McConkey in the second round of last year's draft, the Chargers would pair him with Golden on the outside. That would be two young receivers for star quarterback Justin Herbert, both of whom could become perennial 1,000-yard targets.
Pick No. 24 Minnesota Vikings Select Kelvin Banks
"The projection of Banks moving to guard was never about size, it was more about his play style," Brugler writes. "He has the tools to stay outside, but several teams see his best long-term position inside, which fits what the Vikings could be looking for with this pick."
If the plan is for Banks to kick inside to the offensive guard, then that could be why he ends up going in the top 25 rather than in the top 10. Brugler projects the three-year Texas starter to be the third offensive tackle to be taken in the draft.
Brugler projects Missouri's Armand Membou to go No. 4 overall to the New England Patriots. Before LSU's Will Campbell goes the next pick right after him to the Miami Dolphins.
Pick No. 27 Baltimore Ravens Select Jahdae Barron
"I don’t know if the Ravens would go cornerback in the first round in back-to-back years, but with Brandon Stephens unlikely to return, the need is there," Brugler said. "Barron helped himself with his on-field workout at the combine."
The third and final Longhorn to be taken in the first round of this latest mock draft by Brugler is the reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner. Barron ran an impressive 4.39-second 40-yard-dash time, which made him the sixth-fastest cornerback who attended the Combine in Indianapolis this past weekend.
After a senior season in which he recorded a career-high five interceptions, in addition to locking down a part of the field for Texas on the outside, his stock has risen.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: No. 12 Longhorns Trounce Islanders in 15-5 Run Rule Win: Live Game Log
MORE: Texas Longhorns Jump Aggies In D1Baseball's Top 25 Rankings
MORE: Longhorns Notebook: No. 15 Texas Beats Illinois 15-6, Sweeps Las Vegas Classic
MORE: Longhorns Notebook: No. 15 Texas Cruises, Takes Down Texas Tech 10-5