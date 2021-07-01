Top DFW Area OL Cameron Williams Commits To Oregon Over Longhorns, Sooners

The Texas Longhorns missed out on a big commitment in more ways than one, when Duncanville offensive lineman Cameron Williams committed to the Oregon Ducks

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns missed out on a top recruit on Thursday afternoon, when Duncanville (Duncanville, TX) offensive tackle, Cameron Williams committed to the Oregon Ducks.

Williams chose the Ducks over Texas, and their Big 12 arch-rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners.

One of the biggest offensive line recruits in the nation, the 6-foot-5, 360-pounder made his commitment following a string of visits, including Oregon on June 4, Miami on June 11, Texas Tech on June 15, Oklahoma on June 18, and Texas on June 25.

Alongside fellow Texas Target Omari Abor, Williams helped lead the Duncanville Panthers to a 6A Texas Division 1 State Championship game appearance and a 10-2 record last season. He was also named the District 8-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year after his sophomore campaign.

Williams was set to be the 13th commit of the Longhorns 2022 class, alongside quarterback Maalik Murphy, wide receiver Armani Winfield, linebacker Trevell Johnson, athlete Anthony Jones, running backs Jaydon Blue and Jamarion Miller, defensive backs Bryan Allen Jr. and Jaylon Guilbeau, defensive linemen Zac Swanson and Kristopher Ross, and specialists Will Stone and Lance St. Louis.

Now, however, the Longhorns are still in search of their first offensive line commitment of the 2022 class.

There are still plenty of other prospects in contention, with other top targets such as Devon Campbell, Kelvin Banks, and Kam Dewberry all seriously considering the Longhorns.

Not to mention Austin Westlake's Connor Robertson and Frisco's Cole Hutson, who are also squarely in the mix.

If Texas can land even a handful of those prospects, it could be the start of something special in Austin, with Williams as the tipping point.

What do you think of the Williams commitment? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

