Tua Tagovailoa Very Impressed With Quinn Ewers at Miami Dolphins Training Camp
Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has faced a career of ups and downs.
He took the Longhorns to back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinal appearances, but his inability to finish the job led many to question whether or not he deserved the starting role. His name became synonymous with inconsistency, and he slipped to the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft before getting selected by the Miami Dolphins.
However, after a few bumps in the road, it appears that Ewers might be finding some level of success in Miami. Dolphins training camp is underway, and several members of the organization have commended Ewers’ efforts so far during the preseason.
Tua Tagovailoa on Quinn Ewers
One important figure within the Dolphins who has noticed the former Longhorn’s performance so far is starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
“I think Quinn Ewers has been balling,” he said, according to Orangebloods.
Both Tagovailoa and backup quarterback Zach Wilson currently stand between Ewers and the starting spot in Miami, but earning positive feedback from one of the players above him on the depth chart is a strong sign.
Tagovailoa’s career has been plagued by injuries, and he experienced both a concussion and a hip injury last season alone. Wilson, similarly to Ewers, has been recognized throughout his career for his inconsistency on the field.
Whether or not Ewers will get on the field depends upon how the other two perform this season and whether or not they can stay healthy, but he currently remains third in line in their quarterback room.
Others who have spotlighted Ewers’ efforts
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has also recognized Ewers' work and noted that both his starter and backup have played a role in helping him develop.
He mentioned in a conversation with The Palm Beach Post that strong preseason showings from both Tagovailoa and Wilson have forced Ewers to adjust to the NFL at a more rapid rate to keep up.
"I think, realistically, Quinn's development is all him, but it's as much as coaching and from the quarterback coaches and Zach and Tua as well," McDaniel said. "They're creating a good environment that he has to keep up with because the other two are rolling."
The current quarterback situation in Miami has already proven to be a fascinating one, and the season hasn’t even started yet. It seems that the depth chart has been defined and decided in many ways, but it will be interesting to see what happens if Ewers continues performing as strongly as some have said he is throughout the rest of the preseason.
The Dolphins will travel to Chicago and take on the Chicago Bears on Aug. 10 for their first preseason game.