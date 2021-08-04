Two Longhorns Commits Debut In Initial 2022 SI-99 Recruiting Rankings

SI All-American released its initial SI-99 Rankings for the 2022 class on Wednesday, and a few Longhorns made an appearance

The future of Texas Longhorns football is at a pivotal turning-point, with kickoff for the 2021 season Sept. 4 against Louisiana now exactly one month away.

Of course, this point is headlined also by Texas' preparation for the future. On Wednesday, SI All-American announced their SI-99 Rankings for the class of 2022, signaling that this future could be bright for Steve Sarkisian and the Horns.

Two Texas commits made the rankings, as RB Jaydon Blue of Klien Cain (Houston, TX) and QB Malik Murphy of Junipero Serra (Gardena, CA) came in on the list ranked No. 42 and No. 54, respectfully. Both players represent a strong 2022 Texas recruiting class that continues to gain traction amid recent success.

On Monday, SIAA also released its top 25 recruiting class rankings for 2022. Led by the talent of Blue and Murphy, the Longhorns came in ranked No. 12 on the list after a month of July that saw the program gain four additional commitments.

As it stands, Clemson (No. 8) and Alabama (No. 6) have the most commits on the SI-99 list, but this number could change depending on where key Longhorn recruiting targets choose to go.

These players include Denver Harris (No. 6), Kevin Coleman (No. 11), Evan Stewart (No. 12), Devon Campbell (No. 22), Harold Perkins (No. 37), Omari Abor (No. 31), Jaleel Skinner (No. 36), Zion Branch (No. 53), Shazz Preston (No. 56), Jacoby Matthews (No. 66), Bryce Anderson (No. 75), Kam Dewberry (No. 78), Khurtiss Perry (No. 82), and Justice Finkley (No. 85).

It would be sorcery if Texas manages to land all this elite talent, but they have certainly put themselves in prime position to build upon an already solid 2022 recruiting class.

In addition, the state of Texas produced an abundance of names that made their way onto the list. According to the release of the official rankings, the states most represented in the SI99 are Texas and Florida with 15 each, followed by Georgia (13), California (7), Alabama (6), and Louisiana (5).

The Longhorns should be pleased with their current recruitment production but the expectations at UT are always rising. The team could soon boast even more elite-level talent as they head into a new era at Texas

