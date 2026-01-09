Versatile Offensive Lineman Arrives for Visit With the Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are looking to reload ahead of the 2026 season, and while their roster has been gutted with players opting for the transfer portal, the Longhorns are looking to land some players out of it still.

One of those includes Ivy League offensive tackle Michael "Mikey" Bennett, who is coming from the Yale Bulldogs and is currently on campus for a visit, according to CJ Vogel. A decorated offensive lineman team, and a highly sought-after FCS transfer that has already taken visits to other Power Four teams this week.

The Longhorns' biggest struggle last season was in the trenches on offense, and head coach Steve Sarkisian is painfully aware, so now he is looking to reload that group in hopes of finding success before being thrown to the gauntlet that is their 2026 schedule.

Loading the Trenches

Sep 13, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) react after Manning ran for a touchdown during the first half against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Bennett is a highly decorated offensive lineman from the Bulldogs. After his freshman season in 2022, when he didn't see much action, he turned around and started the final six games of the 2023 season. In 2024, he would appear in all 10 games of the season, primarily at tackle, and would be named to the All-Ivy First Team.

This past season would be his most successful year yet, and he would appear in all 12 games for the Bulldogs in their improbable run to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs. He would be named FCS Football Central All-American Second Team, AP FCS All-America Honorable Mention, and an All-Ivy First Team selection.

He is durable and experienced, something the Longhorns would love to add to their offensive line. He has 28 starts in his career and over 2,000 snaps at the right tackle position. During the 2025 season, he allowed two sacks, two hits, and five hurries, for nine total pressures in 839 snaps while only being penalized one time on the season.

With the Longhorns expected to retain their offensive tackles from last season in Trevor Goosby and Brandon Baker, Bennett could be tasked with moving to the interior of the offensive line, and perhaps even be in line to win the starting center position. With depth piece Connor Stroh transferring out, and three other interior linemen entering the transfer portal, Bennett would solve that issue and bring invaluable experience with him.

The transfer portal opened on January 2 and will remain open for one more week until January 16.

