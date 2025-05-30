Way-Too-Early Texas Longhorns 2025 Regular Season Game-by-Game Predictions
The Texas Longhorns enter the 2025 season with national championship aspirations. They're fresh off two straight appearances in the College Football Playoff Semifinal, as head coach Steve Sarkisian has truly brought Texas "back."
Nothing may say that more than the fact that the Longhorns have had 23 players taken in the NFL Draft in the past two years. Not to mention, they're fresh off their first back-to-back 12+ win seasons since 2009.
Based on the numerous post-spring top-25 rankings, it seems the Longhorns could very well start the season ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll. That is despite the team that beat them in the CFP, Ohio State being the defending champs and the team Texas will face in the season-opener.
But it is a national championship that the Longhorns care about and they will look to win one this coming season. Can they get it done? If so how will they do it?
With the season now 92 days away, we present our game-by-game regular season predictions for the Longhorns:
Week 1: @ Ohio State
Both head coaches enter this year undefeated in season-openers at their respective schools. However, it is worth noting that neither has opened a season with an opponent quite like the other. One of these coaches will have their season-opener winning streak broken, in addition to hopes of an undefeated season, but who will it be?
The Buckeyes are the defending national champions and boast the recent head-to-head win, as they beat Texas in the Cotton Bowl. However, much has changed for both sides since that College Football Playoff semifinal matchup. Both will have new starting quarterbacks and many other new faces at other positions.
Simply, it will be a battle of who can have their team ready to play at a high level right away. And despite the Buckeyes being the defending champions, I believe it will be the Longhorns who go into Columbus and pick up a statement win.
Record: 1-0
Week 2: vs. San Jose State
Not much needs to be said here or for the next two games. Texas just needs to focus on trying to put the game out of reach as fast as possible, in order to allow their young players to get as many snaps as possible.
Record: 2-0
Week 3: vs. UTEP
Sure, call it a "trap" game or warn against complacency. But don't get it twisted, this game should and will be about building depth.
Record: 3-0
Week 4: vs. Sam Houston State
Texas gets its depth experience in a real game. Much like the last two, they will have no problem finding their way to an undefeated start to the season.
Record: 4-0
Week 6: @ Florida
As they head into their fourth year under head coach Billy Napier, the Florida Gators have become the subject of hype this offseason. Many have had the Gators ranked inside the top-15 of their preseason rankings, and much of that is due to the promise of rising sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway.
With the return of Lagway along with a supporting cast that includes an experienced offensive line, there is reason for optimism in Gainesville. However, even while the Swamp will provide a hostile environment for the Longhorns to play in, Texas should still have enough to win.
Record: 5-0
Week 7: vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)
Injuries were indeed a problem for the Sooners last season. They didn't have a consistent core of offensive linemen or receivers playing together throughout the early parts of last season. Especially in the front five, continuity can be a big deal. But does that mean if they have better luck with injuries, it will be enough to fix all of their problems?
Maybe. Head coach Brent Veneables seemingly enters this season on a warming seat after a disappointing 6-7 first season in the SEC. He added a quarterback in John Mateer, out of the transfer portal, in addition to bringing his offensive coordinator at Washington State, Ben Arbuckle, with him to Norman this offseason.
Longhorns should expect to see a better Oklahoma team at the Cotton Bowl this coming season. But still, on paper, Texas looks to have the better team and will pick up a second straight win in the Red River Rivalry.
Record: 6-0
Week 8: @ Kentucky
If you ask some other SEC fans about what it's like playing in Lexington, you may hear that it has been the setting of some old-fashioned games. Look no further than Georgia's trip to Lexington last year, where the Bulldogs came from behind to pick up a 13-12 win.
Under head coach Mark Stoops, the Wildcats have played a more traditional, old-school offense, which sees them rely heavily on their ground game. They want to grind out their opponents and kill the clock as much as possible. Sometimes, that style has been more favorable to them in Lexington.
However, while this may be labeled as a true potential trap game. The Longhorns remain undefeated and beat the Wildcats in a physical football game.
Record: 7-0
Week 9: @ Mississippi State
This was the team that Arch Manning made his second career start against last season. He led the Longhorns to a 35-13 win over the Bulldogs. He threw for 325 yards with two touchdowns, completing 26 of his 31 passes, while also rushing for another 33 yards and a score.
While it was a slow start for the Texas offense as they only took a 14-6 lead into the locker room at halftime, they came out and handled the rest of their business in the second half. I expect much of the same this coming season, even on the road, where fans at home and in attendance need to be prepared for a heavy dosage of cowbells.
Record: 8-0
Week 10: vs. Vanderbilt
Much like the Kentucky game, this one may be viewed as a "trap" game for Texas. Vanderbilt surprised many last season, pulling off the upset win over Alabama on their way to a 6-6 regular season, which they capped off with a win over Georgia Tech in a bowl game for seven wins.
They certainly managed to test Texas last year in Nashville, as they lost by just three points. However, it is worth noting, Vanderbilt's final touchdown came with under a minute left. While Diego Pavia and an option-like offense could certainly give Texas and others trouble, the Longhorns are going to take care of business again.
Record: 9-0
Week 12: @ Georgia
Fresh off a bye week boasting an undefeated record with potential ranked wins over Ohio State, Florida, and Oklahoma, there are a lot of reasons why fans would think Texas will win this game. Especially considering there is the revenge factor to include, as Georgia got the better of the Longhorns in both matchups last season.
While the Bulldogs enter this season with plenty of unknowns and reasons to question whether this will be the same Georgia team of the past few years. If there is a coach in college football who could get the best out of his team, Kirby Smart would be one of your best bets.
With the hostile environment inside Sanford Stadium, where Georgia is currently riding a 32-game home winning streak - the longest in college football currently - Smart finds a way to get a win over Texas.
Record: 9-1
Week 13: vs. Arkansas
Combined with the old Southwest Conference rivalry, this could be considered another trap game on the Longhorns' schedule. But considering Arkansas pulled the upset over Texas back in 2021, Sarkisian will have his team ready to play, especially coming off a loss.
Record: 10-1
Week 14: vs. Texas A&M
Isn't it nice to have this rivalry back? Texas fans will undoubtedly say yes because the Longhorns will make it three straight wins over the Aggies, and second since the rivalry has been renewed.
Record: 11-1