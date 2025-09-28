What Does the Rest of the Season Look Like for the Texas Longhorns?
For the 2025 Texas Longhorns, the early bye week can go one of two ways: they use it as an opportunity to build off the performance they had against the Sam Houston State Bearkats and get better, or they lose all momentum they built and have to start from square one.
The Longhorns have struggled to start the season on offense, but a stout defense has been dominant, keeping Texas afloat while they figure out their scoring woes. The week before the bye, it seemed like the Horns had both sides clicking.
Coming out of the bye, here’s a look at the road ahead for quarterback Arch Manning and company.
Texas’ Remaining Schedule
Coming off the bye, the Longhorns get their first taste of SEC action when they travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators. Quarterback DJ Lagway has been injured, and him being sidelined could tilt the scale in the Longhorns’ favor in a matchup that could otherwise go either way.
The following week, Texas travels to the Cotton Bowl to take on the red-hot Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry. The Sooners have been on fire this season, thanks in part to quarterback John Mateer’s Heisman-quality play. Currently sidelined with a thumb injury, his recovery will be crucial in determining who comes out on top.
After a road trip to Kentucky, the Longhorns travel to Mississippi State, to take on a dangerous, reinvented Bulldogs team that just took No. 15 Tennessee to overtime at home. As a team that usually gets overlooked on most SEC schedules, Mississippi State is trying to change that narrative this season.
Next on the list is a currently-undefeated Vanderbilt team led by scrappy gunslinger Diego Pavia. The Commodores emerged as a team to be reckoned with last year, and have rode that wave into this season. A Week 6 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide will serve as the litmus test.
On Nov. 15, the Longhorns meet the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, a game that will undoubtedly be a challenge, before taking on the struggling Arkansas Razorbacks at home.
To close out the regular season, the Longhorns host the Texas A&M Aggies, who are on an impressive winning streak with victories over solid Notre Dame and Auburn squads. If Texas A&M can finish this season like they have not in the past, there is a chance that the Aggies are the Longhorns’ toughest opponent since their Week 1 matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes.