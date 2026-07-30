What Texas Longhorns Fans Should Watch During the First Week of Fall Camp

The Texas Longhorns are set to get into the final preparations before the opening week of the 2026 season, with fall camp being right around the corner for the team.

The Texas roster and head coach Steve Sarkisian will look to take advantage of fall camp and use it to ramp up for the start of the season, with a week one matchup against the Texas State Bobcats awaiting the Longhorns.

For the players on the Longhorns' roster, fall camp is the final opportunity to jostle for a starting position or a key spot in the rotation ahead of the opening week of the season. And for Texas fans, it's a chance to take one final look at the team heading into the season opener, and here's a look at two things fans should be watching throughout the first week of camp.

What are the Early Returns on the Offensive Line?

exas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) react after Manning ran for a touchdown during the first half against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To say the Longhorns' offensive line play in 2025 was less than ideal would be an understatement, as Arch Manning's protection was disastrous for most of the year, outside of a few solid performances that were rare a season ago.

Now, as the Longhorns head into the 2026 season, the offensive line will be taking on another massive reshaping. Texas has plenty of talent in the room, with left tackle Trevor Goosby being the solidifying anchor of the unit; Brandon Baker, who will be making the move over to right guard, was a bright spot in 2025; and center Connor Robertson, who provides steady play in the middle.

With three out of the five starting spots set, Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood will need to use the remainder of the offseason to lock down the other two slots. Wake Forest transfer Melvin Siani is likely to start at right tackle, while left guard seems to be up for grabs with Laurence Seymore, who joined the Longhorns after spring practice, and redshirt junior Jaydon Chatman battling.

And regardless of who takes the final starting spot at left guard, the important thing will be for the offensive line to start coming together and playing as a unit. While that might take some time, the first week of camp will be the perfect time to hear about how the retooled starting offensive line is looking.

How the Tight End Room Takes Its Shape

Texas Longhorns tight end Emaree Winston (85) runs after a catching pass while defended by Sam Houston Bearkats defensive back Jace Arnold (9). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns' wide receivers and running backs get a lot of the attention when it comes to the Texas offense, and for good reason. However, one position group not spoken of highly enough, especially with the impact it could have on the offense, is the tight ends.

And leading to the unspoken nature of the tight end room is that while the group isn't devoid of talent by any means, a lot of it is unproven or inexperienced.

The Longhorns have young returners in sophomores Nick Townsend, who showed flashes as a true freshman, and Emaree Winston. The position group also has veterans in junior Spencer Shannon, who has been mostly used as a blocking tight end, and Michigan State transfer senior Michael Masunas.

Sarkisian has plenty of talent to work with at the tight end positions, with all four of the tight ends having their own unique skill set. And as the room heads into fall camp almost as a blank slate, the first week will be key to see who begins to separate themselves at the position.

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