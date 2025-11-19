3 Keys to Victory for Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
The rankings suggest that the Texas Longhorns have what it takes to overpower the Arkansas Razorbacks at the Darrall K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
However, the rankings don’t account for the fact that the Longhorns are coming off what has been their most heartbreaking loss of their 2025 season.
The Longhorns have the potential to enter their final game of the season against the Texas A&M Aggies with some much-needed momentum, but several things have to go right in their next matchup first. Here are three things the Longhorns need to accomplish to overcome the Razorbacks on Saturday:
Stop Arkansas’ run game
The Razorbacks have struggled in several crucial areas this season, but their ability to run the football holds strong as one of their best qualities.
Quarterback Taylen Green, on his ow,n has carried the ball 124 times for 719 yards, meaning that Texas will have to place emphasis on limiting his impact on the ground.
Running back Mike Washington Jr. has also been a key playmaker for Arkansas, tallying 913 rushing yards on 140 carries. The fact that he’s been given 140 opportunities to carry the ball this season reveals how much the Razorbacks like to utilize the run game.
This news isn’t great for Texas, especially given the fact that one of their most impactful defensive stars is dealing with an injury.
While an injury report hasn’t confirmed it yet, Inside Texas has reported that linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. will miss this week’s matchup due to an injury suffered against the Georgia Bulldogs last Saturday.
Having recorded 70 total tackles (38 solo), four sacks, three forced fumbles, one pass breakup and two interceptions so far this season, his absence could help create opportunities for Arkansas to break down the Longhorns on the ground.
Avoid Penalties
Those who have watched Texas football this season likely know how crucial this next key to victory is. Penalties have been a major issue for the Longhorns all season, and last week’s battle in Athens, Georgia, was no exception.
Texas was penalized nine times for 58 yards against the Bulldogs, while head coach Kirby Smart and his team got called for just one 15-yard penalty throughout the matchup’s duration.
Playing with discipline at home will be a necessity for the Longhorns if they are to grab a home victory this upcoming weekend.
Establish a strong passing offense
Against the No. 120 scoring defense in the FBS, the Longhorns should be able to take deep shots and utilize their strong receiving core to make big plays.
Wide receivers Ryan Wingo, DeAndre Moore Jr., Parker Livingstone, and Emmett Mosley V have created more of a rhythm as the season has progressed, and with tight ends Jack Endries and Jordan Washington in the mix, quarterback Arch Manning should have plenty of pass catchers to help him out against Arkansas.
It’s worth noting that this will require Manning to make catchable passes, but this game could provide an opportunity for them to find different targets and dominate in this aspect of the game.