What Vanderbilt's Clark Lea Had to Say About Arch Manning, Matthew Caldwell
It's been 39 days since the Texas Longhorns played a football game in front of their home crowd at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, and what a journey they have had since their last game in the Forty Acres.
Having ventured on their road trip ranked No. 8, the Longhorns now sit at No. 20 following a loss to the Florida Gators in Gainesville, and then three straight wins over No. 6 Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Mississippi State, the latter two coming in overtime.
And now they welcome the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores in a game that they may have to look to backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell in, just in case Arch Manning isn't cleared after spending the week in concussion protocol thanks to a hard hit in the team's last game against Mississippi State.
"All The Recognition That He Gets, He Gets for a Reason"
Regardless of who is under center for Steve Sarkisian, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea is well aware of the skill level that both men possess, especially Manning, and he made that known in his pregame press conference on Wednesday.
"Both are really good players, both have arm talent and the ability to throw it," Lea said. "Arch has shown his ability to run the ball, to be a physical runner, like when the cage isn't quite right, Arch has shown the ability to make you pay for that. With Arch, you see all the elite talent, and all of the recognition he gets, he gets for a reason. The arm strength, the decision-making."
Lea didn't forget to give Caldwell his flowers either, in what little action that the backup has seen so far in the season.
"With Caldwell, with the sample size that we have, here's a guy who has gotten into games this year and certainly did a great job coming in against Mississippi State. He appears to be confident, appears to be comfortable, and is going to be dangerous all the same."
"There are things that make them unique, obviously I think that their skill sets are similar, and we know a little more about Arch this season just because he's played more snaps, but both have the ability to be dangerous and a threat."
Whoever is under center will have just as talented of a quarterback standing on the opposing sideline in Diego Pavia, who many believe could be a dark horse candidate for the Heisman Trophy with his competitive style of play and how he and Lea have turned around the Vanderbilt football program in such a short amount of time.
The two SEC teams kick off from Austin Saturday morning at 11:00 AM.