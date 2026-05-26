Texas Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons was the No. 4 edge rusher and No. 5 player in Texas in his high school class. He outperformed that billing almost immediately.

Texas fans have watched the Duncanville product dominate opposing offenses for the past two seasons, showing pass-rushing refinement beyond his years and ascending way-too-early mock drafts. As he piles on the sacks and racks up the tackles, many have fans have started to wonder: is he the greatest edge rusher in Texas history?

He is certainly the best end Texas has had since head coach Steve Sarkisian became the head coach, but some brakes may need to be pumped on where he stands all-time. To begin this investigation, Texas' best edge rushers, sans Simmons, should be listed.

The Greatest Longhorn Edge Rushers of All Time

Texas Longhorns defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat reacts against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half | Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

No. 5: Bill Atessis (1968-1970)

Accolades: 1x Unanimous First Team All-American, 1x Second Team All-American, 2x First Team All-Southwestern Conference, 2x National Champion, 3x SWC Champion

Unfortunately, Bill Atessis played before sacks were kept as an official statistic, so it is hard to tabulate exactly how effective he was. Fortunately, his accolades fill in the gaps.

Atessis was a key piece of Texas' golden era, being named the Longhorns' defensive MVP by both the Dallas Morning News and Houston Post in both 1969 and 1970. He was one of Darrell K. Royal's favorite players to coach and was instrumental in Texas' 30-straight-game win streak, during which they won two national championships.

No. 4: Tony Brackens (1993-1995)

Accolades: 1x Consensus First Team All-American, 3x First Team All-SWC, 2x SWC Champion

Tony Brackens also got off to a white-hot start, setting a record for tackles-for-loss in a season for a freshman with 16 and grabbing the second-most sacks by a freshman with 10. He kept that momentum going as a sophomore, leading the Longhorns in tackles, tackles for loss, sacks and blocked kicks.

As a junior he again led the team in tackles for loss and also led the team in forced fumbles with five. He was named a member of the All-SWC first team for the third straight year and received his first All-American nod.

No. 3: Jackson Jeffcoat (2010-2013)

Accolades: 1x Ted Hendricks Award Winner, 1x Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, 1x Consensus First Team All-American, 1x First Team All-Big 12, 1x Second Team All-Big 12

Jackson Jeffcoat only played in 14 games across his freshman and junior seasons, which hampered his production. His two full seasons, 2011 and 2013, were electric.

As a sophomore, he racked up 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, which earned him a second-team All-Big 12 nod.

As a senior, Jeffcoat led the Big 12 with 19.5 tackles for a loss and 13 sacks and was named the conferences top defender. He also forced three turnovers and grabbed 80 tackles, which led him to being named a consensus All-American.

No. 2: Kiki DeAyala (1980-1982)

Accolades: 1x SWC Defensive Lineman of the Year, 1x First Team All-SWC

When reading the accolades of the players on this list, Kiki DeAyala sticks out like a sore thumb. For some reason, the greatest sack-chaser in the Longhorns' hallowed history never got the recognition he deserved.

To understand how good DeAyala was, one merely needs to read his nearly fictitious stats. He holds the Texas record for sacks in a season with 22.5 and a career with 40.5, the record for pressures in a season with 56 and a career with 117 and the record for tackles for a loss in a season with 33.

Those records, especially those involving sacks, are nearly untouchable. No other Longhorn has racked up more than 14 sacks in a season, making DeAyala's mark simply towering.

No. 1: Brian Orakpo (2004-2008)

Accolades: 1x Bronko Nagurski Trophy Winner, 1x Hendricks Award Winner, 1x Lombardi Award Winner, 1x Bill Willis Trophy Winner, 1x Unanimous All-American, 1x Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, 1x Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year, 2005 Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, 1x First Team All-Big 12, 1x National Champion

Unlike DeAyala, Brian Orakpo received plenty of hardware in his legendary career. After appearing in all 13 games of Texas' storied 2005 season and putting together solid campaigns in 2006 and 2007, Orakpo became a monster in his senior season.

He was named the best defensive player in the country, amongst an avalanche of other awards, due to his 11.5-sack, 17.5-tackle-for-loss, campaign.

Where Colin Simmons Stands

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

So, where does Simmons fit in?

The 20 year-old defender already has 21 sacks, six forced fumbles and 91 tackles to his name. His efforts have been rewarded with a second team All-American nod and a Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Year Award.

There is no telling what Simmons has in store for his junior season, which will presumably be his last, but he has a real chance to enter this list's top three. While he would be hard pressed to surpass the achievements of DeAyala or Orakpo, he has already surpassed Atessis' feats.

Yes, Simmons is already one of the five best defensive ends to ever wear burnt orange, and with two seasons of eligiblity left, there is no telling where conversations about him will end up when he finally does leave Austin.

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