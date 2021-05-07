Where Does Longhorns’ DeMarvion Overshown Rank As Potential 2022 NFL Draft Pick?

ESPN released its most intriguing 2022 draft picks, and Texas Longhorns DeMarvion Overshown made the list

In the 2021 NFL Draft, five Longhorns were selected through the seven-round event, the most since 2015. Now, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his new staff will seek to elevate the bar even more.

Looking ahead, some intriguing prospects could find themselves drafted in early rounds. Most notably, DeMarvion Overshown is the Longhorns’ projected best defenseman.

Staff writer Dave Wilson had this to say on Overshown who sits in the No.21 spot in ESPN’s most intriguing 2022 NFL draft prospects:

“In seven seasons at Washington, new Longhorns defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski had 17 players drafted. He'll have a versatile new defender to utilize in DeMarvion Overshown this season in Austin. Overshown, a 6-4, 217-pound former safety, showed flashes of brilliance in his first season as a linebacker, culminating with MVP honors in the Alamo Bowl after he had six tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and two quarterback hurries against Colorado. With one more year of experience, Overshown could start climbing up draft boards.”

Most recently, Overshown gave a reassuring update about his rehab:

“Rehab update: I went toe to toe with this death machine today and I’m happy to say I took the dub!! ArmBandit 1 - SM 1”

Last season, Overshown broke out with 60 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions. Overshown concluded his junior campaign as the 2020 Valero Alamo Bowl Defensive MVP.

As reported by ESPN, new Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski will have a positive impact on the versatile Overshown, allowing him to continue climbing draft boards.

