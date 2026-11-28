The Texas Longhorns ended the 2026 regular season on a high note, pulling off a 16-6 road win over the Texas A&M Aggies that was anything but a barn-burner. With the win, UT clinches a spot in the SEC Championship Game next weekend against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Longhorns also clinched a bit of college football history with the victory at Kyle Field: Texas is the first team in the AP Poll era since 1936 to pick up wins in Knoxville, Tennessee, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and College Station, Texas, in one season.

UT started off that run with a 20-17 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers on Rocky Top to open up SEC play. The Longhorns benefited from Tennessee's indecision at the quarterback spot, with the Volunteers starting true freshman Faizon Brandon before he was truly ready. Running back Raleek Brown scored two touchdowns to go along with a 2/2 field goal performance from Gianni Spetic.

Two weekends ago, in Death Valley, Texas effectively ended the LSU Tigers' CFP hopes by handing them a fourth loss of the season. Brown played a big role in that game as well, scoring on the game-winning play with a swing route from pre-snap motion with three seconds left on the clock. Kiffin claims he had nightmares about that play for the next week.

Finally, there was the Lone Star Showdown on Friday night. Though Arch Manning admitted that the defense bailed the offense out, UT was able to win ugly on the road on a rival's home field. Steve Sarkisian and Co. will take that win, even if it now means playing the top team in the country and getting less rest for the CFP.

Texas Learned How to Win From Bad Losses in October

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Oct 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in mid-October, after consecutive losses in the Red River Rivalry and in a home matchup against the Florida Gators, it looked like Texas might not have enough gas in the tank to be a playoff team.

That sounds crazy now, given how much of the SEC fell apart at the seams, including teams on the Longhorns' schedule. Still, losses to what looked like conference also-rans seemingly doomed this season before the final month. As it turns out, the two losses weren't as bad as originally thought.

Texas has reeled off six wins since, and could enter the CFP with one of the top seeds. As Manning said a few weeks ago about those losses to the Oklahoma Sooners and Gators, anybody could beat anybody.

Well, at their best, the Longhorns could seemingly beat anybody. We'll see if UT can play its best ball in the next four or five games and bring home some hardware to show for it.

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