Where Texas Longhorns Rank in Latest AP Top 25 After Bye Week

The Texas Longhorns remained undefeated after taking down then-No.14 Tennessee in Knoxville in a 20-17 finish last weekend.

Texas has two ranked wins this season and now comes off its first bye week with a rivalry matchup against Oklahoma next up on the schedule.

As a result of this resume and the unblemished record, the Longhorns remain No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings despite not playing on Saturday.

Texas Still No. 1 in AP Poll After Bye Week: Full Rankings

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas is now officially staying at No. 1 before taking the short trip up I-35 to play Oklahoma in the annual Red River Rivalry in Dallas on Oct. 10.

Here's a look at the full rankings:

No. 1 - Texas Longhorns



No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs



No. 3 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish



No. 4 - Miami Hurricanes



No. 5 - Ohio State Buckeyes



No. 6 - Alabama Crimson Tide



No. 7 - Indiana Hoosiers



No. 8 - BYU Cougars



No. 9 - Ole Miss Rebels



No. 10 - LSU Tigers



No. 11 - Texas Tech Red Raiders



No. 12 - Utah Utes



No. 13 - Oregon Ducks



No. 14 - Missouri Tigers



No. 15 - Tennessee Volunteers



No. 16 - Florida Gators



No. 17 - Mississippi State Bulldogs



No. 18 - Oklahoma State Cowboys



No. 19 - USC Trojans



No. 20 - Iowa Hawkeyes



No. 21 - UCLA Bruins



No. 22 - Houston Cougars



No. 23 - Boise State Broncos



No. 24 - SMU Mustangs



No. 25 - Pitt Panthers

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about the team's strong start to the season a few days after the win over Tennessee. While there's a lot for the Longhorns to feel good about as the calendar turns to October, he made it clear there's tons of work still to do

"It's been it's been a good start to the season," Sarkisian said "To be 4-0. we got a lot of meat left on our bone as we go. We know what's coming after the bye, so we got to get ourselves ready for that."

A win over a reeling Oklahoma squad wouldn't exactly make college football fans solidify the Longhorns as the unquestioned No. 1 team in the country, but leaving Dallas with a victory -- regardless of how it comes -- is all Texas can ask for given how unpredictable the Red River Rivalry hs been in the past.

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