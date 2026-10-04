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Where Texas Longhorns Rank in Latest AP Top 25 After Bye Week

The Texas Longhorns got some rest during their only bye week of the season.
Zach Dimmitt|
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) passes Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Neyland Stadium.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) passes Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns remained undefeated after taking down then-No.14 Tennessee in Knoxville in a 20-17 finish last weekend.

Texas has two ranked wins this season and now comes off its first bye week with a rivalry matchup against Oklahoma next up on the schedule.

As a result of this resume and the unblemished record, the Longhorns remain No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings despite not playing on Saturday.

Texas Still No. 1 in AP Poll After Bye Week: Full Rankings

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton
Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas is now officially staying at No. 1 before taking the short trip up I-35 to play Oklahoma in the annual Red River Rivalry in Dallas on Oct. 10.

Here's a look at the full rankings:

No. 1 - Texas Longhorns

No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 3 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 4 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 5 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 6 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 7 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 8 - BYU Cougars

No. 9 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 10 - LSU Tigers

No. 11 - Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 12 - Utah Utes

No. 13 - Oregon Ducks

No. 14 - Missouri Tigers

No. 15 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 16 - Florida Gators

No. 17 - Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 18 - Oklahoma State Cowboys

No. 19 - USC Trojans

No. 20 - Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 21 - UCLA Bruins

No. 22 - Houston Cougars

No. 23 - Boise State Broncos

No. 24 - SMU Mustangs

No. 25 - Pitt Panthers

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about the team's strong start to the season a few days after the win over Tennessee. While there's a lot for the Longhorns to feel good about as the calendar turns to October, he made it clear there's tons of work still to do

"It's been it's been a good start to the season," Sarkisian said "To be 4-0. we got a lot of meat left on our bone as we go. We know what's coming after the bye, so we got to get ourselves ready for that."

A win over a reeling Oklahoma squad wouldn't exactly make college football fans solidify the Longhorns as the unquestioned No. 1 team in the country, but leaving Dallas with a victory -- regardless of how it comes -- is all Texas can ask for given how unpredictable the Red River Rivalry hs been in the past.

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Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

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