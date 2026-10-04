Where Texas Longhorns Rank in Latest AP Top 25 After Bye Week
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The Texas Longhorns remained undefeated after taking down then-No.14 Tennessee in Knoxville in a 20-17 finish last weekend.
Texas has two ranked wins this season and now comes off its first bye week with a rivalry matchup against Oklahoma next up on the schedule.
As a result of this resume and the unblemished record, the Longhorns remain No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings despite not playing on Saturday.
Texas Still No. 1 in AP Poll After Bye Week: Full Rankings
Texas is now officially staying at No. 1 before taking the short trip up I-35 to play Oklahoma in the annual Red River Rivalry in Dallas on Oct. 10.
Here's a look at the full rankings:
No. 1 - Texas Longhorns
No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 4 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 5 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 6 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 7 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 8 - BYU Cougars
No. 9 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 10 - LSU Tigers
No. 11 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 12 - Utah Utes
No. 13 - Oregon Ducks
No. 14 - Missouri Tigers
No. 15 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 16 - Florida Gators
No. 17 - Mississippi State Bulldogs
No. 18 - Oklahoma State Cowboys
No. 19 - USC Trojans
No. 20 - Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 21 - UCLA Bruins
No. 22 - Houston Cougars
No. 23 - Boise State Broncos
No. 24 - SMU Mustangs
No. 25 - Pitt Panthers
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about the team's strong start to the season a few days after the win over Tennessee. While there's a lot for the Longhorns to feel good about as the calendar turns to October, he made it clear there's tons of work still to do
"It's been it's been a good start to the season," Sarkisian said "To be 4-0. we got a lot of meat left on our bone as we go. We know what's coming after the bye, so we got to get ourselves ready for that."
A win over a reeling Oklahoma squad wouldn't exactly make college football fans solidify the Longhorns as the unquestioned No. 1 team in the country, but leaving Dallas with a victory -- regardless of how it comes -- is all Texas can ask for given how unpredictable the Red River Rivalry hs been in the past.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7