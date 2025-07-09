Why Texas Longhorns Won't Hit Panic Button After Losing Out on Brayden Rouse
After a slow start to the 2026 recruiting class, the Texas Longhorns have gained momentum over the past few weeks. They landed seven commitments in the month of June, and while they await their first in July, it isn't time to panic.
As first reported by On3.com's Chad Simmons, Brayden Rouse, a four-star 2026 linebacker, spurned the Longhorns Tuesday night, picking Tennessee instead. After losing out on the recruitment of fellow Georgia native, Xavier Griffin, who committed to Alabama at the end of June. Texas is still on the search for its first linebacker in the class.
While the Kell High School product is lost, Texas remains in pursuit of another Georgia prospect, five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson. The Grayson High School star took a trip to Austin for an official visit this summer, a sign that the Longhorns are in the mix.
Texas Looking to Land Five-Star Georgia Linebacker
While a recent report from Simmons indicated that the Longhorns are not believed to be in the lead for Atkinson right now. There is still time remaining in his recruitment as an official decision date has not been announced.
The 6-2, 210-pound linebacker ranks as the No. 9 prospect nationally, the No. 1 player from Georgia, and the top linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite. His scouting report from 247Sports' Andrew Ivins says Atkinson reminds him of former Georgia and now current Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith.
"Highly-productive inside linebacker that can emerge as the soul of a defense with his instincts and athleticism. Owns more of a streamlined build at this stage, but is blessed with a longer frame and should have no issues eventually carrying 225 pounds or more, ..." Ivins writes. "Could fit into a variety of different schemes at the next level and will likely offer three-down value given how he moves and strikes."
After landing five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry in 2025, the Longhorns are looking to land two highly-rated prospects from the state of Georgia in back-to-back classes. Now, they will look to make Atkinson the cherry on top of what is shaping up to be another top-five-ranked class.
Even without the commitment of Rouse, Texas' class currently features 17 commits, which ranks as the nation's No. 12 class.
Texas will kick off the 2025 regular season on the road against the defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, on Aug. 30. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT.