Why the Texas Defense is Turning the Heads of the Arkansas Coaching Staff

The Longhorns return to DKR Saturday as the regular season approaches its finish.

Henry Hipschman

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) tackles Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) in the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Texas football faces off against Arkansas on Saturday at home for the second-to-last game in the regular season. Perhaps fighting for a long-shot playoff spot, the Longhorns may need a dominant win over the Razorbacks.

Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino commented on the matchup, saying they will be facing elite defense while facing the Longhorns.

Texas's Defense Has Impressed Throughout the Season

Texas S Michael Taaff
Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score during overtime at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"They got those two EDGE players that are really good, a linebacker that's a special, special player," Petrino said. "Number zero, played against us last year...you got one of the best corners in the country, so they got really good players."

Texas' defense is currently second in the SEC in rushing yards allowed, trailing only its Red-River Rival, Oklahoma, and fifth in total yards allowed. Some of the players Petrino is mentioning include EDGE Colin Simmons, defensive end Ethan Burke, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and corner Malik Muhammed.

Petrino went on to compliment the defense's coaching as well, giving credit to defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

"I got a lot of respect for Pete; he's been doing it for a long, long time," Petrino said. "He's a really good defensive coordinator, has a great package, does a nice job mixing it up on you."

Though Texas should expect most of its stars on the defensive side of the ball on Saturday, it will be without Hill after he suffered an injury against Georgia. While the injury itself was not specified by head coach Steve Sarkisian, Horns247 reported that he may have a broken thumb.

Without the leader of the defense on the field, Texas will have to look for someone else to take over that role. One player that immediately comes to mind is safety Michael Taaffe, who is in his fifth season at Texas.

Taaffe has been a staple of the Longhorns' defense over the past few seasons and has proven himself to be potentially one of the team's top difference makers. Recently recovering from a hand injury, he made a welcome return for Texas while facing the Bulldogs.

The team will have to find a way to topple Arkansas without Hill, a team that has not won a game in the SEC this season. The Razorbacks' record is not reflective of the ability of Arkansas, with all six of those conference losses coming down to the wire.

Arkansas lost by seven points or fewer in every conference game this season. Texas and Arkansas will kick off at 2:30 CT and air on ABC.

Henry is currently a sophomore journalism major at the University of Texas pursuing a career in sports reporting. When he's not covering a Texas sporting event, Henry enjoys snowboarding, playing golf and going to the beach.

