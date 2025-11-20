Why the Texas Defense is Turning the Heads of the Arkansas Coaching Staff
Texas football faces off against Arkansas on Saturday at home for the second-to-last game in the regular season. Perhaps fighting for a long-shot playoff spot, the Longhorns may need a dominant win over the Razorbacks.
Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino commented on the matchup, saying they will be facing elite defense while facing the Longhorns.
Texas's Defense Has Impressed Throughout the Season
"They got those two EDGE players that are really good, a linebacker that's a special, special player," Petrino said. "Number zero, played against us last year...you got one of the best corners in the country, so they got really good players."
Texas' defense is currently second in the SEC in rushing yards allowed, trailing only its Red-River Rival, Oklahoma, and fifth in total yards allowed. Some of the players Petrino is mentioning include EDGE Colin Simmons, defensive end Ethan Burke, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and corner Malik Muhammed.
Petrino went on to compliment the defense's coaching as well, giving credit to defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.
"I got a lot of respect for Pete; he's been doing it for a long, long time," Petrino said. "He's a really good defensive coordinator, has a great package, does a nice job mixing it up on you."
Though Texas should expect most of its stars on the defensive side of the ball on Saturday, it will be without Hill after he suffered an injury against Georgia. While the injury itself was not specified by head coach Steve Sarkisian, Horns247 reported that he may have a broken thumb.
Without the leader of the defense on the field, Texas will have to look for someone else to take over that role. One player that immediately comes to mind is safety Michael Taaffe, who is in his fifth season at Texas.
Taaffe has been a staple of the Longhorns' defense over the past few seasons and has proven himself to be potentially one of the team's top difference makers. Recently recovering from a hand injury, he made a welcome return for Texas while facing the Bulldogs.
The team will have to find a way to topple Arkansas without Hill, a team that has not won a game in the SEC this season. The Razorbacks' record is not reflective of the ability of Arkansas, with all six of those conference losses coming down to the wire.
Arkansas lost by seven points or fewer in every conference game this season. Texas and Arkansas will kick off at 2:30 CT and air on ABC.