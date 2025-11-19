Why This Texas Longhorns RB Hasn't Given Up CFP Hopes
On Saturday, the No. 17 Texas Longhorns will host the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, for week 13 of college football.
Currently 7-3, the Longhorns suffered a major blow to their playoff ambitions in week 12 after their sour 35-10 loss to the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs. Now, in search of salvaging their post-season aspirations, a win against Arkansas is crucial.
“Ton of credit to Georgia, they capitalized off of our mistakes,” running back Cedric Baxter said in a press conference on Tuesday. “The game came down to execution… and I don’t think we executed as well.”
There’s Still More to Come
“Last week hurt… (Georgia’s) a great opponent. We wanted to win, of course, but… we can’t dwell on the past,” Baxter added. “We've got to move on. Everything is still in front of us.”
Focusing on what’s ahead for the Longhorns, Baxter said Arkansas is the most important game to him right now.
When asked about the Razorbacks’ defensive line, the running back said their record doesn’t reflect the strength of their program. While they sit at a 2-8 record, the Hogs have played a tough schedule this season, with four games against top-20 ranked teams — No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 20 Tennessee, and No. 4 Texas A&M. Further, seven of their losses have been within a 9-point deficit.
“They’re a great team… the (defensive) line is amazing (and) the backers are good,” Baxter said. “Their record doesn’t show who they (truly) are.”
The sophomore added that getting the run game going could be pivotal for the Longhorns in their upcoming matchup against the Razorbacks.
“The run game is a vital part of the offense's success,” Baxter said. “When you have the run game going, you can drop back, play extra passes, make the linebackers and the safeties come up (and) it makes Arch (Manning) more comfortable.”
Coming off a painful loss and heading into this Texas-Arkansas rivalry matchup, Baxter said there’s a lot of emotion in the locker room.
“You know, there’s high emotion, of course, but Coach Sark(isian) always says, ‘Play with emotion, but don’t be emotional,’” Baxter added. “So that’s the big thing going into this game.”
The Longhorns will need to secure this much-needed win against the Razorbacks if they want to keep their playoff ambitions alive. Watch the pair kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 22, available to watch on ABC.