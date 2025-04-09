Xavier Worthy's Legal Battle Finally Reaches Conclusion
The legal saga has finally come to an end for former Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy.
Last month, Worthy was arrested on charges of domestic assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation" in Georgetown, TX, but was promptly released after the charges were dismissed.
Jones eventually went on to file a civil suit against Worthy based on his alleged "violent actions", and filed an application for a protective order. In those allegations, Jones claimed she "felt like I was going to die" and "could not breathe."
Worthy then filed a suit of his own, claiming 'abusive, extortive efforts' from Jones.
But now, according to reports from TMZ, both Xavier Worthy and his ex-fiancé Tia Jones have dropped their civil suits and rescinded their protective orders against one another.
Worthy released a statement on Wednesday, explaining his decision.
"I regret any misunderstandings or conflicts that arose during my relationship with my ex-fiancée," Worthy said in a statement. "I also acknowledge that my legal representatives may have made public statements about my ex-fiancée that were intended to protect me, but were misstated... Ending a relationship that spanned over a year can be an emotional experience, and sometimes words are spoken out of hurt and frustration. This matter has now been settled."
Jones' attorney, Angelica Cogliano, also confirmed the decision with her own statement.
"This matter has now been settled," Jones' attorney said.
During his time at Texas, Worthy finished with 197 grabs for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also added 41 punt returns for 564 yards and one touchdown.
He finished his rookie season with 13 starts in 17 games while totaling 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns along with 20 carries for 104 yards and three more scores.