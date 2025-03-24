Awful: Xavier Worthy claims Tia Jones destroyed his gaming room, ripped huge chunks of his hair from his head, and stole or destroyed over $150,000 worth of [his] personal property and cash.



Worthy is suing for over $250,000 in damages.



(via @TMZ) https://t.co/tqzjGUkEZk pic.twitter.com/g8qtgdV4rl