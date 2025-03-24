Xavier Worthy Files Suit Against Ex Fiancé, Claims 'Abusive, Extortive Efforts'
According to reports from TMZ, former Texas Longhorn and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy has sued his ex-fiancé Tia Jones, claiming abusive and extortive efforts.
Worthy was arrested earlier this month on charges of domestic assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation" in Georgetown, TX, but was promptly released after the charges were dismissed.
Jones eventually went on to file a civil suit against Worthy based on his alleged "violent actions", and filed an application for a protective order. In those allegations, Jones claimed she "felt like I was going to die" and "could not breathe."
Worthy's attorneys fiercely denied those claims in their own statement," firing back at his accuser.
“We are aware of the civil court (not criminal court) filing by Ms. Jones and her criminal defense team,” Worthy’s attorneys said. “Mr. Worthy denies each of the allegations by Ms. Jones. Unfortunately, false allegations continue to be made, this time in civil court. Today the accuser returned items stolen from Mr. Worthy’s residence while he was in jail and there are items still missing from when he was incarcerated. Mr. Worthy maintains his innocence and stands by the conclusions of the District Attorney after law enforcement’s review of Ms. Jones’ unfounded allegations.”
Now, Worthy is firing back at his accuser, and is filing a suit of his own in which he is suing Jones for more than $250,000 in damages.
In his own suit, Worthy and his attorneys are claiming that Jones "became enraged and engaged in a series of abusive, extortive efforts" and "stole or destroyed over $150,000 worth of [his] personal property and cash from the residence" including his PlayStation 5, game room, a handgun and bracelets, among other property.
Photographic evidence of the destroyed property was also provided to TMZ, as well as evidence of physical abuse, including hair that Jones allegedly ripped out of Worthy's head.
Worthy's attorney's have yet to provide a comment on their suit against Jones.
During his time at Texas, Worthy finished with 197 grabs for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also added 41 punt returns for 564 yards and one touchdown.
The Chiefs selected Worthy with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft last year after breaking the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Combine with a time of 4.21.
He finished his rookie season with 13 starts in 17 games while totaling 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns along with 20 carries for 104 yards and three more scores.