Jahdae Barron Shares Heartfelt Message to Texas Longhorns After Denver Broncos Pick
A lifetime Texas Longhorn who had his dream come true when he heard his name in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, defensive back Jahdae Barron shared a heartfelt message to Longhorn Nation after being selected by the Denver Broncos.
Barron, an Austin native, grew up watching the Texas Longhorns and shaped himself into one of the all-time great defensive backs to wear the Burnt Orange.
He won the 2024 Thorpe Award, the trophy for the best defensive back, and accepted it with his teammates, Andrew Mukuba and Michael Taaffe, both Austinites and his training partners. His draft celebration was a similar scene, on an exponential scale. Surrounded by his friends and family, Barron was selected 20th overall by Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos.
Following the first round of the draft, Barron had a heartfelt message to Longhorn nation.
"I just want to say thank you for week in and week out just cheering for me," Barron said. "Being at Texas has been the best years of my life. I’ve dedicated so much to just wearing that burnt orange, growing up, being a child and going to the games when I was little, so just every chance I got to play in DKR, it literally meant the world to me. Every fan and every coach and every teammate played a big part in that. All of the staff there, everyone was just there with open arms and kept believing in me. UT has the best and biggest spot in my heart forever. I love you all, and Longhorn Nation forever."
In Denver, Barron will join several former Longhorns including quarterback Sam Ehlinger and defensive backs Brandon Jones and PJ Locke and defensive lineman Malcom Roach.
"That’s going to be amazing too, just to soak in the information from them and understanding what their culture is there and fitting in with that. I’m just ready," Barron said about joining fellow Longhorns in Denver.
Barron was one of three Longhorns to hear his name called in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, as offensive lineman Kelvin Banks was selected ninth by the New Orleans Saints and wide receiver Matthew Golden was selected 23rd overall by the Green Bay Packers.
Now, the Longhorns will turn their attention to the second night and second round of the NFL Draft to see which of their teammates will have their names called in the upcoming days.