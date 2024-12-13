Texas Longhorns' Jahdae Barron Wins Jim Thorpe Award
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron is officially solidified in college football history.
Barron was announced as the winner of the Jim Thorpe Award during ESPN's College Football Awards show on Thursday. He beat out a three-man field that also included Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs and Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks. The award annually honors the best defensive back in college football.
This marks the third time a Texas player has won the award, tied for the most in the country.
Both current and former Longhorns have been campaigning this season for Barron to be named the Thorpe Award winner. Michael Taaffe and Andrew Mukuba have helped drive this movement with "Jahdae For Thorpe" t-shirts that eventually made its to way to the NFL and former Texas receiver Xavier Worthy. Taaffe and Mukuba were both standing behind Barron during his interview with ESPN.
"These are my brothers right here," Barron said after the win over Kentucky. "At the end of the day, if I do win that award like that's their award, too. They push me to a point I thought I couldn't be pushed. Sometimes when I was down, they were there to push me up like a brother, and they continue to push me, and I'm continuing to push them. So I love these guys."
This season, Barron has posted 47 total tackles (32 solo), one sack, one fumble recovery, nine pass breakups and five interceptions. He entered the 2024 campaign with three career interceptions. Three of Barron's picks this season have come against Georgia.
Barron and the rest of the senior class expected that win over Kentucky to be their final home game at DKR, but the College Football Playoff had other ideas. No. 5 Texas will host No. 12 Clemson in Austin for the first round of the CFP on Saturday, Dec. 21.
