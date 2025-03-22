Kevin Durant Joins Historical Company In Win Over Cavaliers
A spot in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame already reserved for him at this point in his career, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant continues to insert himself in the NBA's record books.
During Phoenix's 123-112 home victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the former Longhorn did what he did best and dropped 42 points on one of, if not the best teams in the NBA today, becoming the second player in NBA history (after former Cavalier LeBron James) to put up 40 points against all 30 NBA teams.
The 2014 NBA MVP also matched James in another interesting stat, becoming just the fourth player in NBA history to put up multiple 40-point games in their 17th season or later, joining LeBron as well as NBA Hall of Famers Kobe Bryant and Kareem-Abdul Jabbar.
Durant led Phoenix with his 42 points to go along with six rebounds and eight assists as he went 17-for-29 from the floor, including 4-for-9 from beyond the three-point line.
Even though "The Durantula" is in the midst of his age-36 season, his 17th in the NBA, it remains clear that he is still the same elite player that he was when the Oklahoma City Thunder (known then as the Seattle SuperSonics) selected him with the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.
KD, a four-time NBA scoring champion, is currently averaging 26.6 points per game in 2025, the sixth highest in the NBA as of now. He is also averaging 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
The Suns currently sit with a 34-37 record, giving them just enough to clinch a spot in the play-in tournament for the NBA playoffs, but Durant's performance helped lead the Suns to their third straight win, one against the team that currently leads the league's Eastern Conference standings.
As mentioned before, this is just another accolade in Durant's illustrious career, which has also included back-to-back NBA championships in 2017 and 2018 with the Golden State Warriors (where Durant also won Finals MVP in both years), 15 selections to the NBA All-Star Game (including All-Star Game MVP in 2012 and 2019), multiple Olympic gold medals, and the 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player Award.
Durant and the Suns face up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals Monday at 9:00 p.m.