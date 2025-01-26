Kevin Durant Shouts Out Texas Longhorns' Tre Johnson on Social Media
AUSTIN -- Since committing to Texas, freshman guard Tre Johnson has been compared to former Texas star Kevin Durant.
Johnson, a five-star recruit out of Garland, Texas, even talked to the NBA champion before officially committing to the program.
“I talked to Kevin Durant a little bit about it before I committed,” Johnson said. “He just said go where my heart was at. He said he enjoyed his time here, the connections he made off the court. So he thought it was (going to) be a good place, too.”
In Texas' season opener against Ohio State, Johnson broke Durant's record of most points scored by a Longhorns freshman in a debut game. Durant had scored 20 against Alcorn State in 2009, while Johnson put up nine extra points in his debut as a Longhorn in a Power-5 matchup against the Buckeyes.
Johnson's career game came just a few months later, as he put in 30 points to upset No. 13 Texas A&M at the Moody Center. Durant took on social media to praise the young star in a quote retweet to Texas' post of Johnson's stat. Johnson is the first freshman to put on 30 points since Durant.
Durant only stayed in Texas for a season before declaring for the NBA draft. Amidst rumors of having the same path, Johnson made it clear that anything could happen.
“It’s a chance,” Johnson said about declaring at the end of the season. “But I don’t have (any) problem doing two (years at UT) if (the season) doesn’t go as well. I’m not a guy that’s gonna force to go to the NBA.”
