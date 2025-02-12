Former Texas Superstar Kevin Durant Entering Michael Jordan Territory
It has been a long time since Kevin Durant was playing for the Texas Longhorns. However, he is one of the best athletes to ever come through the program and has worked his way to being one of the best scorers in NBA history.
Durant has played in the NBA since the 2007-08 season. That fact puts in perspective just how long Durant has remained one of the best players in the league.
Even at 36 years old, Durant is showing no signs of slowing down. He is also continually moving up the NBA record books game by game.
Throughout the course of the 2024-25 NBA season with the Phoenix Suns, Durant has averaged 26.9 points per game to go along with 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 0.8 steals. He has also shot 52.4 percent from the floor and has knocked down 39.8 percent of his three-point attempts.
Those numbers show just how good the former Texas superstar still is and will continue to be for a couple more years at least.
With that being said, Durant entered Michael Jordan territory on Tuesday night.
As shared by Hoop Central on X via StatMamba, Durant became the fastest player to reach 30,000 career points since Jordan.
Needless to say that is a massive accomplishment. Durant still has some good basketball left in him.
Jordan ended up scoring 32,292 points. Durant has a very good chance of passing him. That is an accomplishment that very few NBA players could ever hope to reach.
It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Durant. This is a big-time milestone for the Longhorns' legend. Hopefully, he can continue playing at this level for years to come.
Even though there are many who aren't big fans of Durant, no one can take away the career he has put together. What Texas fans wouldn't give to see him playing in a Longhorns jersey one more time.
