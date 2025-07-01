Myles Turner Leaves Indiana Pacers, Signs with Rival in Free Agency
After spending a decade with the Indiana Pacers, former Texas Longhorn Myles Turner has signed with a conference rival.
Turner inked a four-year, $107 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
His contract with Milwaukee includes a player option in 2028-29 and a full 15 percent trade kicker.
What led to Turner's exit from Indiana and arrival in Milwaukee?
Turner, the longest tenured Pacer this past season, was an important piece to Indiana's NBA Finals run. In 23 postseason games, he averaged 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.
It was an up-and-down postseason offensively for Turner, who struggled with inconsistencies especially in the later rounds. But his defensive importance was never questioned, as he had a team-record 46 blocks over the playoffs.
Now, he joins a Bucks team that the Pacers beat in the opening round.
"Turner's reps pushed to get a deal done [with Indiana]," Charania writes on ESPN. "Ultimately, Indiana's aversion to the luxury tax, which grew after Tyrese Haliburton's torn Achilles injury, allowed the Bucks to acquire their new franchise center."
After Brook Lopez chose to move to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, the Bucks had a clear hole at their center spot. Turner is their solution at that spot.
To make the acquisition happen, Milwaukee waived Damian Lillard, stretching his remaining $113 million over the next five years in order to have room for the Turner deal, according to Charania. Lillard will now rehab his Achilles injury without a team.
Turner's departure from the Pacers is a shocking development. After the Pacers advanced to the NBA Finals in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, he was put on the microphone in front of the home crowd, talking to the Indiana faithful and receiving roars from the audience in response. That was one of many instances of Turner being a fan favorite in Indiana.
Turner leaves Indiana in the top 10 of various all-time team stats. He is sixth in games played and eighth in minutes played. He has the fifth most defensive rebounds in franchise history and is the Pacers' all-time blocks leader.
Turner was drafted 11th overall by the Pacers in the 2015 NBA Draft after a one-and-done season in Austin. This season, he became the 11th Texas Longhorn to be rostered in the NBA Finals.
A new chapter now starts for Turner, alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in Cream City.