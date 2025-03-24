No. 1 Texas Longhorns Defeat No. 8 Illinois To Advance To Sweet 16
AUSTIN - As the No. 1 Texas Longhorns played their final game in the Moody Center, junior guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda played the best game of her career. She scored 19, playing a huge role in leading Texas to a 65-48 win over Illinois and advance to the Sweet 16.
Mwenentanda was Texas' second-highest scorer, just behind sophomore guard Madison Booker, who finished the day with 20 points. Shay Holle, who ended her storied career in Austin with a win, finished the game with six points, three rebounds and one steal.
The Longhorns got of to a slow start offensively, but broke the game open in the second quarter. After leading just 16-12 after one quarter, the Longhorns outscored the Illini 18-6 in the second to take control of the game.
The Longhorns defense was suffocating, forcing 13 turnovers in the first half and 20 total, leading to 33 points. Texas also dominated the battle in the paint, doubling Illinois' points in the paint, scoring 36.
Senior point guard Rori Harmon had another slow shooting day, scoring just four points but as usual, made up for it in other ways. She had a game-high seven assists and also nabbed four steals, solidifying her defensive abilities.
Taylor Jones and Kyla Oldacre battled with Illinois' Kendall Bostic, holding her to just eight points. Texas not only controlled scoring in the paint but rebounds. The Longhorns out-rebounded the Illini 33-27.
After the first-round game against William and Mary, head coach Vic Schaefer emphasized the importance of defense, something his team was exceptional at today. While the Longhorns forced turnovers, they took care of the ball, turning it over just 10 times.
Madison Booker had her second-straight 20-point game, also grabbing six rebounds. Mwenentanda not only had a career-high scoring day but also grabbed six rebounds.
Now, Texas will gear up for its Sweet 16 matchup, which will be a rematch of a regular season game against the Tennessee Volunteers. In their first matchup, the Longhorns defeated the Volunteers in Austin 80-76.
In their final game in the Moody Center of the season, the Longhorns garnered a crowd of 9,042 fans, even with the early start time.