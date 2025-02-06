Texas Longhorns' Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda Sees Herself As 'Swiss Army Knife'
AUSTIN - With Aaliyah Moore out due to injury, junior guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda has stepped into the starting spot for the No. 4 Texas Longhorns. Over the past three games she has adjusted to her role and gained confidence, and her play has reflected that.
Against Ole Miss, Mwenentanda had eight points, two rebounds and one assist. Against Mizzou, she had 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks, but turned the ball over seven times. In the team's most recent win over Texas A&M, she cleaned up her turnovers, scoring another 10 points, grabbing six rebounds and only turned the ball over once.
For her to limit her turnovers, she had to remind herself of one thing, that she's going to make mistakes and its about how she responds.
"I would say one thing I have done from that game is really just remember that I'm human," Mwenentanda said. "When I started to overthink things, that's really when I started to turn over really, really uncharacteristically again. Those turnovers were uncharacteristic, and me and Coach (Schaefer) both agree that that that won't be happening again. But yeah, really, just remembering I'm human, and I don't have to always, you know, force things if I don't see it fit, can always just keep the ball rolling."
She added that in practice, it's not common for her to turn the ball over but she has worked on her ball handling. Over just three games, her growth has shown.
While Moore's timeline to return is still unknown, Mwenentanda knows her role will be fluid on the court. Moore is typically more of a post player and Mwenentanda a guard, but as Schaefer is turning to the four-guard lineup more, she is filling in perfectly.
"I view myself as a utility, whatever is needed," Mwenentanda said. "I have experience at the guard, I have experienced it before. You need me to post up. I got you. You need me to bring the ball up. I got you. I really have found myself to be like a Swiss (Army) knife, just wherever I'm needed, I can be used."
Mwenentanda will continue to be used as a jack of all trades on the court in Moore's absence and her willingness to play a fluid role aligns with her teammates.
The Longhorns will take the court next tonight as they take on No. 24 Vanderbilt at the Moody Center. The game will be aired on SEC Network and tip off at 8 p.m.
