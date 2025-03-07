No. 1 Texas Longhorns vs Ole Miss: How To Watch, SEC Tournament Preview
GREENVILLE - The No. 1 Texas Longhorns will take on Ole Miss in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, a rematch from a regular season battle. The Rebels defeated in-state rival Mississippi State to claim their spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Texas received the tournament's No. 2 seed due to a coin flip after the regular season ended in a tie for first place. South Carolina got the luck of the toss in the coin flip.
The Longhorns are on a 13-game win streak and have a one game at a time mentality, focusing on the next opponent in front of them.
"We have two tournaments left," head coach Vic Schaefer said. "We have a three-game tournament and a six-game tournament. They're both single elimination. How many times during the season have you won three in a row? That's what you got Friday, Saturday, Sunday, this week."
Schaefer, who was named SEC Coach of the Year, has his team on his next-game-ahead mentality, and they're fully focused on the opponent in front of them.
"How many times during the season have you won six in a row?" Schaefer said. "That's what you got in the next tournament. The thing is that you have to understand that it's single elimination. You can't pick one of them to have an off night. If you do, you're not going to win. And so that's, that's where we're at."
The Longhorns beat the Rebels in their regular season matchup thanks to a 24-point game from senior Taylor Jones and a last-minute go-ahead bucket from sophomore point guard Madison Booker.
If the Longhorns win against the Rebels, they will play the winner of Florida and LSU on Saturday at 6 p.m. central on ESPN 2.
Today's game against Ole Miss will tip off at 5 p.m. central on the SEC Network.
