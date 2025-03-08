No. 1 Texas Longhorns Will Face No. 9 LSU In SEC Tournament Semifinals, How To Watch
GREENVILLE, SC - About one month after the teams' first matchup that saw No. 1 Texas defeating No. 9 LSU in a thriller, the teams will face off again, this time in the SEC tournament semifinals. Once again, the Longhorns will have their work cut out for them, as LSU scored 101 points against Florida to advance to the semifinals.
The Longhorns faltered in the fourth quarter against Ole Miss, but held on to get the win, beating the Rebels 70-63. Following that game was a high-scoring affair between the Tigers and Gators, with LSU winning 101-87.
Even without their leading scorer in Flau'jae Johnson, who is out for the tournament due to shin inflammation, LSU was still able to set an SEC tournament record for points scored. Aneesah Morrow led the way for the Tigers, recording her 101st career double-double with 36 points and 14 rebounds, an LSU record in the SEC tournament.
In the teams' first matchup this season, the Longhorns held LSU to just 58 points, almost 30 below their average of 85 points per game.
The Longhorns will have some work to do, as they struggled to guard Ole Miss guard KK Deans in the fourth quarter, allowing her to drain three three-pointers. They will also need to play a much cleaner game tomorrow and avoid early foul trouble like they had against the Rebels.
Texas will also need to be more aggressive around the basket, as LSU and Morrow are one of the best rebounding teams in the country.
The first time these two teams played, they shattered TV records, attracting 2.5 million viewers at one point, becoming this season's most-viewed game and the fourth most-viewed women's basketball game of all time.
For Texas, they're focused on recovering and trying to be at their best for tomorrow's matchup.
"We'll get some good rest tonight and get an ice tub and get ready to play," Texas head coach Vic Schaefer said. "Obviously, we've got potentially another top 10 team tomorrow."
The game between the two teams will play in the second game of the day, following the matchup between Oklahoma and South Carolina.
Here are some details on how to tune in to the game, as well as the betting odds:
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
WHAT: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 9 LSU
WHERE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC
WHEN: Saturday, March 8, 2025, 6:00 P.M. CST
HOW TO WATCH: ESPN 2
HOW TO LISTEN: Longorn Radio Network
