No. 2 Texas Longhorns Shatter ESPN Viewer Record In Win Over LSU
AUSTIN -- When the then-No. 3 Texas Longhorns defeated the No. 5 LSU Tigers last Sunday, they did so not only in front of a sold-out Moody Center crowd but a record-breaking TV audience. In their last two games on ESPN or ABC, the Longhorns have had the highest number of viewers this season, setting the initial record in the win over South Carolina with 1.3 million people tuning in.
They shattered that number against LSU, with the number of viewers reaching 2.3 million people. Averaging 1.7 million viewers, the Longhorns not only set this season's record for most-viewed regular season women's college basketball game but moved to fourth all-time.
After the LSU game, several Longhorns spoke about how the game is growing and just how much it means to them to have so many people watching their games.
'"It means so much to our program," freshman point guard Bryanna Preston said. "But looking at the bigger picture, I think it means a lot to women's basketball as a whole, just getting that number of people in this in the gym, and just having a blast, you know, and everybody watching online, it was just great, and it really just helps women's basketball put us out there even more."
This Texas basketball team is one that people want to watch, as they dismantle opponents with their ball movement, fluid shooting and unbreakable defense. In a league where several teams average almost 80 points per game, the Longhorns hold their opponents much lower point totals than that.
For senior point guard Rori Harmon, she's seen the growth firsthand and knows how much people appreciate seeing good basketball. Not only does Texas bring people good basketball, but they have fun doing it.
"Honestly who wouldn't want to come watch us play?," Harmon said. "It's so much fun playing, and it looks like we're enjoying ourselves. I look around sometimes, and you know, the game can get tough, but I still have teammates. I look around and we're cracking some smiles, still, we're enjoying (the game). We're enjoying this toughness like we're enjoying the blood bath, as Coach (Schaefer) would say, and that's how we want it every single one but we truly do appreciate our fans like that."
The Longhorns are in the final stretch of their regular season and have just one home game left. They will play Florida on March 2 at 1 p.m. for senior day and head coach Vic Schaefer is bringing back is 10k for 10k match, where he will donate $10,000 to the Neighborhood Longhorns Program if 10,000 fans show up to the game.
